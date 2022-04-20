Large solar flare causes radio blackout on Earth and creates risks

posted on 04/19/2022 22:47 / updated on 04/19/2022 22:48



(credit: Reproduction / NASA)

On Easter weekend an explosion in the Sun caused radio blackouts on Earth. This phenomenon may signal, in the coming days, a period of greater probability of occurrence of solar storms, say experts.

The peak of the phenomenon happened around 0:34 am on Sunday (17/4) and was classified as X1, which is the most powerful class of all, according to the United States Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). . The explosion was caused by a cluster of sunspots, which are manifestations of the magnetic field with slightly cooler regions of the sun. These eruptions are directly related to solar storms, which occur when a large bubble of superheated gas, known as plasma, is ejected from the Sun’s surface. The bubble is called a coronal mass ejection.

According to the doctoral student in astronomy and columnist for the TecMundo portal, Camila de Sá Freitas, there is no reason to panic. “When this happens, we have the formation of the beautiful aurora borealis. Basically, the material that is ejected by the Sun interacts with the atmosphere and the Earth’s electromagnetic field. As this material is full of charged particles, these particles affect our atmosphere. This relationship ionizes gases and releases natural movie-worthy lights,” explained the astronomer.

These explosions can affect the means of communication on earth and cause blackout, but for short periods of time. “With the increase in solar activity, more and more explosions happen. In the last few weeks the Sun had around 17 solar flares”, explained Camila.



