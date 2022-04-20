Mariupol residents send a letter asking the Pope for help

A group of “mothers, wives and children of the defenders of Mariupol” have sent a letter to Pope Francis asking him to help him use his influence to end the war in Ukraine. The document was delivered through Cardinal Michael Czerny, who reported the content to the media on Tuesday (19).

According to the citizens, in Mariupol people live as if they were in a “death trap” and the Catholic leader is seen as “the last bulwark of hope”.

“The letter highlights what the Pope has been saying since the beginning, especially during the Urbi et Orbi of Easter, when he spoke clearly of the total irrationality of the war”, explains Czerny.

In addition to the Vatican media, the Ukrainian channel “UaTV-Channel” released the approximately two pages of the letter where it is reported that Mariupol has been “burned to ashes” and that it is under attack “24 hours a day”. Residents claim that the town is “the epicenter of a humanitarian catastrophe unprecedented in 21st century Europe” and that it “shows once again the inadmissibility of harassment of the city” with its “indiscriminate attacks”.

“Holy Father, it is still possible to help those who suffer, even if the number of those who cannot survive increases every day”, says another excerpt from the document.

The women and children of the fighters also report that there are hundreds of civilians and soldiers injured and that they cannot receive any kind of help because there is no longer any type and medicine or products to disinfect the wounds “and that they need to be evacuated. from the battlefield”.

This is the second document of its kind sent to the Catholic leader in less than two days. Earlier, Major Sergiy Volyna, commander of the 36th Ukrainian Marines Brigade, also sent a letter to Francis saying that “prayers alone are no longer enough” and that the city is “hell” on earth.

The Pope has repeatedly called on Russia to stop the attacks in Ukraine both at religious celebrations and at meetings with world leaders. Behind the scenes, the Vatican is even working on a visit by the Pontiff to Kiev.

Mariupol, on the other hand, is a port city that is practically taken over by the Russians after more than 50 days of war, with about 90% of its buildings and residences destroyed. There is only one Ukrainian resistance point at the moment and around 100,000 civilians are trapped inside the territory.

Located on the Sea of ​​Azov, the city has both strategic importance for being between the Crimean peninsula, unilaterally annexed by the Russians in 2014, and the pro-Russian separatist areas in Donbass, and symbolic, as it is one of the largest Ukrainian ports.