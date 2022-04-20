Meeting of world leaders discusses security guarantees for post-war Ukraine – News









The discussion of leaders of Ukraine’s allied countries called for this Tuesday (19) by US President Joe Biden addressed modalities of security guarantees that could be offered to the Eastern European country when the war ends.

The videoconference meeting of leaders from the US, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan lasted more than an hour and showed the unanimous determination to “support Ukraine in every way possible”, be it militarily, politically or economically. , according to sources from the Élysée Palace.

Security guarantees to Ukraine “must be very clear” and also “robust” so that the whole peace agreement that can be reached “is credible”, they added.











The representatives of the countries explained that one possibility considered was to offer Ukraine a mechanism of territorial guarantees similar to those of the European Union treaties, very different from the reciprocal security system of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

It was also determined the study of new sanctions against Russia if the country persists in continuing with the war that started on February 24. According to the countries at the meeting, it is “necessary” to convince the world that this crisis does not only affect the West, but is “a threat to international peace and security”.

During the meeting, it was also emphasized that Russian troops will have to withdraw to the starting points at the end of the war and that the countries will continue without recognizing the Russian annexation of Crimea and the independence of the self-proclaimed rebel republics of the Donbass region.











“We will not accept any territorial greed through force,” the Elisha sources stressed.

The session was also attended by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; the President of the European Council, Charles Michel; and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.









