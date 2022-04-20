Municipal Health Department of the SUS

The Municipal Health Secretary and SUS-BH Manager in Belo Horizonte, in the state of Minas Gerais, announced the opening of registrations for a new Selection Process, with the objective of filling 12 higher-level vacancies for temporary hiring for the Care Centers. Psychosocial within the scope of this Municipal Health Department – SMSA.

According to the Notice, there are opportunities for Supervisor positions to coordinate GRSAM supervisors (1); Regional supervisor of mental health at GAERE (9); Supervisor for the Alcohol and Other Drugs field (1); Supervisor for the Childhood and Adolescence field (1).

If hired, the professionals must work from 12 to 40 hours per week, with monthly remuneration ranging from R$ 7,145.21 to R$ 10,717.82.

To participate

Interested parties must register between 9:00 am on April 19, 2022 until 11:59 pm on April 29, 2022, exclusively by electronic means.

As a form of classification, candidates will be evaluated according to the following steps:

Title Analysis and Experience: The Qualifications and Experiences of the candidates will be analyzed by the Management of Administrative Contracts that make up the Examining Board of the selection process

Interviews: will be carried out by virtual means, with a link to be sent by e-mail, at the e-mail address used to fill in the registration form, at least 24 hours before the date and time.

Validity

The validity period of the Selection Process is 18 months, counting from the date of publication of the final result, without extension.