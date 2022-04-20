NASA probe finds ice crater on Mars; see image

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has found an ice crater on Mars. The space agency’s enhanced image shows a layer of frozen carbon dioxide on the southern surface of the red planet, manifested as bright blue dots in the landscape.

Dry ice occurrences happen throughout the entire winter on Mars, which takes about 4 months. Temperatures can reach -125 degrees Celsius in the polar regions, with freezing that can extend to mid-latitudes in more extreme periods.

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has captured an ice crater on MarsSource: Jet Propulsion Laboratory

However, some slopes closer to the equator have their faces facing the poles, making them cooler due to less sunlight. So carbon dioxide stays frozen longer around the many ravines, carved by debris flows during the warmer months that cause the planet’s uneven surface.

NASA’s probe

The MRO spacecraft was launched in 2005 with the aim of studying the history of water on Mars. Its instruments are capable of photographing the Martian surface in detail, allowing it to conduct analyzes on Earth of minerals, groundwater and climate present on the planet.

More recent work brings more information about the formation and evolution of our neighbor in the Solar System. Among the discoveries are the processes responsible for the river network in the past and the dominance of ice that gave rise to soil erosion, resulting in craters.

In addition, newer missions like InSight and the Perseverance rover are expected to bring more details about the interior of Mars.