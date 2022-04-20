Pastor José Cavalcante dies in Palmas due to health complications

José Cavalcante, 76 years old, passed away in Palmas Tocantins, this Monday (18), the pastor of the Assembly of God-Seta and member of the Paraisense Academy of Letters of Paraíso do Tocantins. He had been hospitalized for several days in the capital and was struggling with serious health problems.

José Cavalcante, in his walk, pastored several churches, only at the headquarters of the Igreja Assembleia de Deus Ministério do Seta, in Paraíso do Tocantins, there were three passages: in the years 1987 to 1989, 1992 to 1995, and 1986 to 2000. While he was in Paraíso , Cavalcante has always participated in ministerial and congregational services.

Photo: Disclosure

Author of four books, José Cavalcante was recognized at the Academia Paraísense de Letras and took over as immortal on February 2, 2015, being the 16th active at the time. Since then, he has always been effective at APL. His last volume was titled: “The Sovereignty of God!”.

Father of nine children, seven women and two men, in addition to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, José Cavalcante became a widower in April 2019. On that date, he says goodbye to family and friends.

Photo: Disclosure

Notes of Condolence

With great regret, I received the news of the death of Pastor José Cavalcante, which took place on the night of this Monday, 18.

Pastor José Cavalcante was one of the pioneers of the Interstate Convention of the Assemblies of God of the Evangelization Service of the regions of the Tocantins and Araguaia rivers (Ciadseta). An example of a servant committed to the preaching of the good news of the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ, Pastor José Cavalcante leaves a unique legacy of a servant of God, as a preacher and author of several doctrinal and evangelistic literary works.

In this moment of farewell and mourning for Pastor José Cavalcante, I ask that the comfort of the Holy Spirit of God be present in the hearts of family, friends and the evangelical community, especially the Assemblies of God.

Wanderlei Barbosa

Governor of the State of Tocantins