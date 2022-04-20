Peru’s President Proposes Chemical Castration of Pedophiles After Rape of 3-Year-Old Child

Peru’s government has proposed applying “drastic measures”, such as chemical castration, to child rapists after a 3-year-old girl was raped, President Pedro Castillo said last Saturday. The case caused a stir across the country.

“Enough of so much violence, crimes of sexual violence against children will not be tolerated by this government nor will they go unpunished. The pain of this family is also ours, I feel outraged by such cruelty,” Castillo said in a statement released by the Peruvian Presidency.





“This atrocious and inhumane fact leads us to a great reflection as a country, to adopt more severe public policies of the State that protect the human rights of the most defenseless, who are our boys and girls, and chemical castration is an option, we cannot wait more,” he said.

According to Castillo, this measure, which will require the approval of the Congress of the Republic to become legal, must be included in the Penal Code.

The measure has already been applied in countries such as Russia, the United States (seven states), Poland, South Korea, Indonesia and Moldova.





According to a note from the Peruvian Presidency, the health status of the minor injured in Chiclayo is being monitored. In addition, the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations will arrange for the transfer of the child and her parents, if necessary, to the city of Lima for rehabilitation and psychological support. They also have legal advice.

“In this sense, the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights has summoned the Public Ministry and the Judiciary so that, according to the facts and evidence found against the aggressors, they trigger the immediate process, so that this measure allows a direct accusation to be made. , and within a period not exceeding five days, for the aggressors to be convicted”, informs the text of the Presidency.

“Chemical castration consists of the administration of drugs that reduce libido and inhibit sexual desire”, he adds.



