R$4 million house comes with strangers living in the basement

Home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms but needs a lot of improvements. (Getty Images)

US house advertised with people living in basement;

Property costs around R$4 million;

Buyer must agree that he will not have access to the level where the strangers are.

Buyers in the United States are very interested in a house in Fairfax, Virginia, the listing of which is mysterious to say the least. According to Zillow, the real estate agent in charge, the property has strangers living in the basement.

Despite sounding like something out of a horror movie, the news is far from a joke. The advertiser points out that offers must be made “cash only” and that the future owner of the house would have to agree that there is “no access to see the lower level”, where he will have to “live with a person(s)”. (s) living… without rent on site”.

Whether for that reason or not, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom property costs $859,600, significantly higher than the county average of nearly $715,000. ).

In discretion, the advertiser points out that there is “a nice bedroom, full bathroom, storage and large living area” on the lower level. Still, a number of improvements need to be made: the living room’s sliding doors “require replacement”, the dishwasher doesn’t work, the toilet in the half-bath “leaks on the lowest level”, the deck supports “appear to be in good condition”. good shape [mas] not in accordance with today’s code” and the upper deck boards are “in very poor condition”.

This, however, was not a hindrance and the residence seems to have attracted attention. According to Fox 5, the property has received five offers and is already under contract for an amount higher than expected.

In any case, if anyone expected to have the feeling of being in a place worthy of a horror movie, they might end up being disappointed. The enigma of the strangers who inhabit the basement was unraveled by a neighbor, who told the news agency that the area is occupied by mother and daughter.

With information from DesignTaxi