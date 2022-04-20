‘Radical masturbation’ affects lung and takes man to ICU

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on ‘Radical masturbation’ affects lung and takes man to ICU 2 Views

A 20-year-old patient was admitted to an intensive care unit in Switzerland after suffering a rare lung injury while masturbating. The case, very rare, was addressed in an article published in the magazine Radiology Case Reports.




know more




+ Carolina Dieckmann asks for R$ 9 million for a mansion in Rio

+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax



+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media




+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat






About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

In the US, Guedes says that ‘Brazil is against war and against sanctions’ and that the country ‘belongs to the BRICS, not the OECD’

Mariana Sanches From BBC News Brazil in Washington 19 April 2022 Updated 2 hours ago …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved