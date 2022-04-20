Russia expels 40 diplomats in response to 3 European countries







Russia has been the target of expulsion of diplomats from several countries Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

Russia expelled 40 diplomats from three European countries in response to similar measures adopted by the governments of the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported through the Tass news agency this Tuesday (19).

There are 21 Belgian officials, 15 Dutch (14 diplomats from the Moscow embassy and one from the general consulate in St. Petersburg) and four Austrians. Everyone must leave the country within two weeks.

The three nations expelled Russian officials between March and April and, in many cases, Moscow diplomats have been accused of carrying out activities that go beyond their official functions, such as espionage.

Expulsions from European countries have intensified since Russia’s attacks on Ukraine began on February 24, and continue to be announced by several nations.

Ukraine support

US President Joe Biden and a number of allies discussed the war in Ukraine by videoconference on Tuesday (19) and the US urged everyone to “continue to support Ukraine and the efforts to make it Russia pays for its actions”.

The one-hour meeting was attended by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the leader of the European Council, Charles Michel, the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, the Presidents of France, Emmanuel Macron of Poland, Andrzej Duda, and of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization ( NATO), Jens Stoltenberg.



