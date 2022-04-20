Russia gives Ukraine proposals to stop war







Funeral of man murdered by Russians in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kiev Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

More than 20 days after the last round of negotiations in Istanbul, Russia handed Ukraine its proposals to stop the war between the two countries.

Kiev had formalized its demands at the end of March, when it pledged not to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), but as long as it had a clear path to enter the European Union and security guarantees from international powers.

“Ukraine had submitted its proposals in the negotiations in Istanbul. The Russian side studied them and presented its own position. Now it is up to us to study, compare and draw conclusions, both political and legal,” said Mikhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr. Zelensky.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the “ball is now in the court” in Kiev. However, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that there is no longer “trust” in Ukrainian negotiators.

The tenor of Moscow’s response to Ukraine is not yet known, but negotiations would not yet include the fate of Donbass, the eastern region where the separatist territories of Donetsk and Lugansk are located.

Russia claims sovereignty over all of Donbass, which would pave the way for its future annexation, as Crimea did, but Ukraine demands that its territorial integrity be maintained.

Eastern Ukraine is the main stage of the war today, with a broad Russian and separatist offensive to expand their hold in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.