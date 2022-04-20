Russia tests Sarmat intercontinental missile; VIDEO shows release | Ukraine and Russia

Russia announced on Wednesday that it had tested its new intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat, a strategic weapon that Russian President Vladimir Putin said had no equal in the world and would give “reason to think” to those trying to threaten Russia. .

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Putin appeared on TV receiving information from members of the Armed Forces that the missile was launched from Plesetsk, in the northwest of the country, and hit targets on the Kamchatka peninsula, in Russia’s far east.

Russia tests intercontinental missile — Photo: Russian Defense Ministry

“It is a unique weapon that will enhance the military potential of our Armed Forces, guarantee Russia’s security against external threats and make those who threaten our country with unbridled and aggressive rhetoric think twice,” Putin said. , after the televised ad of the ballistic test.

“I emphasize that in the creation of Sarmat only sets, components and pieces of national production were used”, he added, in a television advertisement.

According to Putin, the fifth-generation heavy intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat is capable of “defeating all modern anti-aircraft systems”. This weapon is part of a series of other missiles presented in 2018 as “invisible” by Vladimir Putin. Among them are the Kinjal and Avangard hypersonic missiles.

In March, Moscow claimed to have used the Kinjal for the first time against targets in Ukraine.

The distance reached by the missile is approximately 5,800 km, that is, this is a higher number than the distance between the extreme south and the extreme north of Brazil (approximately 4,100 km).

“The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern missile defense means. It has nothing like it in the world and will not have it for a long time,” Putin said.

According to information from the Russian Ministry of Defense, the launch took place at 15:12 Moscow time (9:12 GMT). The Russian body also stated that it will replace the Voyevoda missile system.

1 of 3 Sarmat, Russian missile tested during this Wednesday — Photo: Russian Defense Ministry/via AFP Sarmat, Russian missile tested during this Wednesday (Photo: Russian Defense Ministry/via AFP)

The Sarmat is a heavy intercontinental ballistic missile that Russia is expected to deploy with 10 or more warheads on each missile, according to the US Congressional Research Service.

According to the Russians, the Sarmat is the most powerful missile with the longest range in the world to hit targets, which significantly increases the combat power of the country’s strategic nuclear forces.

2 of 3 Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, during a meeting with leaders of the armed forces — Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, during a meeting with leaders of the armed forces — Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

It has been in development since 2017 and so its test launch comes as no surprise to the West, but comes at a time of extreme geopolitical tension due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Another launch of it had taken place in 2018. At the time, NATO called the weapon the Satan 2, in reference to a bomb built by the Russians in the mid-20th century.

“This launch is the first in the state test program. Upon completion of the test program, the Sarmat missile system will enter service with the Strategic Missile Forces,” reads a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.