Samsung Pay starts accepting C6 Bank cards

This Tuesday (19) Samsung Pay announced a new partner: C6 Bank, which is now part of the platform. Therefore, from now on, customers of the digital bank can register their C6, C6 Platinum, C6 Carbon and C6 Business cards in Samsung Pay to make payments easier on their smartphones and eligible smartwatches, with complete security and practicality.

Samsung Pay maintains the differential of C6 Bank, which is the possibility for the customer to choose the color of the card, in this way, the color chosen will reflect in the application, regardless of which it is.

How to add a card in Samsung Pay?

Anyone wishing to add a card via the Samsung Pay app must have the physical card and be logged into the bank app on the smartphone on which they will use the payments app.

The account holder’s physical card and virtual card may have access to the functionality. However, additional cards cannot be registered.

Expectations

“The year 2022 marks the consolidation of proximity payment as a new habit for Brazilian consumers”, says Bruno Costa, Director of Services and Innovations for the mobile device area at Samsung Brazil.

“With the arrival of C6 Bank to Samsung Pay, Samsung continues its commitment to democratize payment by approximation for an increasing number of consumers, who now have more practicality and convenience in their routine”, explains Costa.

The head of individuals, products and CRM at C6 Bank, Maxnaun Gutierrez, showed great expectations from the partnership.

“Samsung Pay compatibility helps us fulfill our mission of being present in people’s lives in a natural, organic way. We know that this is something that our millions of customers have been waiting for, and we are happy to be able to serve them,” said Gutierrez.

Samsung Rewards

The novelties of the successful partnership do not stop: C6 Bank customers, when registering one of the digital bank’s credit cards, earn 500 points in Samsung Rewards and another 500 points for each of the first three transactions carried out with Samsung Pay.

App users also rely on Samsung Rewards to accumulate points through payment by approach, which can be exchanged for prizes and discounts.

To start earning points, it’s easy, just register a Samsung Pay account and, in the app itself, select the Samsung Rewards option. Those who have a C6 Bank card have until July 18, 2022 to register and carry out the transactions to receive the extra points.

atoms

In addition to accumulating points in Samsung Rewards through transactions carried out with C6 Bank cards, the user can also accumulate points in the bank’s loyalty program, which is Átomos. Points in the program are accumulated as follows:

C6 Card or Platinum Card – 0.03 points for each real spent on debit and 0.05 points for each real spent on credit;

C6 Carbon Card – 2.5 points for every dollar spent on credit.

Customers with a C6 card are entitled to a free membership to Átomos and the accumulated points do not expire, allowing the user to exchange them whenever they want. The exchange can be made for airline tickets, cashback with cash back on the account or for a product in the C6 Store virtual store that is inside the bank’s application.

Samsung Pay

Samsung Pay was launched in Brazil in 2016 and can be downloaded from Galaxy Store or Play Store. The functionality allows payment with compatible smartphones anywhere that accepts contactless payments (NFC).

Users can check which card is compatible with Samsung Pay through the site.

