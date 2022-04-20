Scholz accuses Putin of being ‘responsible’ for war crimes

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russian President Vladimir Putin “bears responsibility for war crimes” committed in Ukraine. This Tuesday’s statement (19) is one more to increase the tone of the Western accusations against the leader of the Kremlin.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a flagrant violation of international law and the killing of civilians constitutes war crimes for which the Russian president is responsible. […] We feel immense pain for the victims and also great anger towards the Russian president for this senseless war,” Scholz said in a statement after a virtual meeting with Western leaders.

The German Chancellor also reiterated that Russia “will not win this war” and informed that his country has asked “for the German arms industry to inform us what can be shipped quickly” and Ukraine “makes choices from that list”.

“We still put money into buying it,” he said.

Among the armaments for Kiev are anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons, ammunition and also what “can be used in an artillery battle”. Scholz, however, stressed that each deployment decision is shared with partners in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and that “German lone initiatives” would be wrong.

The German leader also stressed that, although the war points to a new intense offensive in eastern Ukraine, NATO will not interfere directly in the conflict in order not to expand it further.

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged countries to recognize that Moscow is committing genocide in the country, but only American Joe Biden has adopted the term.

European Union countries, especially, are more careful when choosing words and speak of “war crimes” committed on Ukrainian territory. (ANSA).