Secretary of Health talks about dispensing with masks, vaccine in children, lack of doctors and changes in Farmácia de Minas | Minas Gerais

The State Secretary of Health, Fábio Baccheretti, said this Wednesday (20) that the state will promote a public tender with vacancies for all 19 hospitals of the Hospital Foundation of the State of Minas Gerais (Fhemig).

In an exclusive interview with good morning mineshe said that the state appointed 15 new pediatricians to attend the João Paulo II Children’s Hospital, in Belo Horizonte. They will fill the remaining vacancies in the reserve register of the public tender approved in 2017.

In recent days, families have denounced lack of doctors and long hours for care at the unit. On Saturday (16), during the day, there were no pediatricians in the unit’s emergency room.

“There is an increased demand for respiratory diseases, and we realize that, around the Metropolitan Region, especially, there is a shortage of pediatricians (…) In addition to the selection process that you always talk about here, yesterday we called 15 new pediatricians of the 2016 public contest, candidates who will have a career at Fhemig and will, without a doubt, resolve this soon”, he said.

The secretary also spoke about changes in the Pharmacy of Minas. According to him, the forecast is that, in August, the service will be transferred to a new location, in the Carlos Prates neighborhoodin the Northwest Region of Belo Horizonte.

“We are seeing a way to open earlier, even with the service at 7 am, so that people wait seated, and not in queues. And we have a positive point: we are increasing the number of medicines and the number of people covered “.

Baccheretti also said that the state maintains the forecast of releasing the use of masks in closed places in the municipalities from May 1st and has again reinforced the importance of vaccination against Covid-19, especially for children.

“We have to remind parents that we have already given many vaccines to children, in Minas alone there were more than 40 million vaccines given and no related deaths. Those who are afraid to give the second dose, don’t be afraid. disease, it’s not in the vaccine. We guide the population not to be afraid and not to believe in fake news”, he said.

See the full interview:

The Hospital Foundation of the State of Minas Gerais (Fhemig) even stated that there was no shortage of professionals and pediatricians in the hospital. So what is causing this delay, causing parents to take a day to get care for their children?

João Paulo II has 140 pediatricians, there is no public hospital with as many pediatricians as there, 28 in the emergency room. I spoke with the president of the Hospital Foundation of the State of Minas Gerais (Fhemig), with the director of the hospital, to understand what has been happening, we are concerned. There are an average of four pediatricians a day, but we divide two for severe cases, which is red and orange, and two for yellow and green. This holiday, we had many serious cases, it is a referral hospital for respiratory diseases in the entire state. What we have been seeing is that the UPAs in the Metropolitan Region and health posts are not able to serve the municipalities, 75% of the cases of João Paulo II are classified as green or blue – few are urgent – and could be treated. There is an increased demand for respiratory diseases and we notice that around the Metropolitan Region, especially, there is a shortage of pediatricians. We have a novelty: in addition to the selection process that you always talk about here, yesterday we invited 15 new pediatricians from the 2016 public tender, who will have a career at Fhemig and will, without a doubt, resolve this soon.

Many professionals report precarious conditions, a very intense, very exhausting work. Is this being investigated by the secretary?

Undoubtedly. I was president of Fhemig, I worked since 2011 at Júlia Kubitschek. These were very bad situations and they still need to improve, there are years of disinvestment, decades. And we will not be able to reap this investment in the short term. João Paulo II has a building stopped since 2015, which is the new CTI, new wards, which is in the bidding phase. In 2019, the news was that there was no food for employees, that they exchanged meat for eggs, the debt was more than BRL 250 million with a supplier. It has been paid off, we have a 10% increase now in relation to the salary of every professional and the allowance of R$ 75 per day as a meal ticket. We are improving, but we cannot improve overnight. There is a great effort, the new clinic was renovated, humanized, it is being inaugurated this month. We would like to turn a key, but we need time.

And even so, it is sometimes an obstacle to hiring doctors, right?

Undoubtedly, it is a vicious cycle. Since 2012, we have not had a public tender from Fhemig, and the governor authorized it. We will have a great competition for Fhemig, and the doctors who are praised are doctors who are really very competent, career, highly qualified professionals. And now, with this new contest, we are going to make Fhemig stronger so that we can serve you better. João Paulo II is the only 100% public pediatric hospital in the state and it deserves all this investment.

This contest is valid for the entire state, all hospitals, from when?

There are 19 Fhemig hospitals, all of them will be awarded (in the contest), the expectation is that we will be able, then, with this new team – nursing technician, nurse, doctor, physiotherapist – to leave Fhemig with an even better assistance. In addition to investments, we have CT scanners and other new equipment arriving.

Bom Dia Minas accompanies the Farmácia de Minas every morning, a very important need, a citizen’s right to have the medicine for their treatment, but which ends up facing a lot of difficulty, going through long lines. Last year, you yourself recognized that the Farmácia de Minas had many problems and said that there was an expectation of moving the building of the Farmácia de Minas. Is this transition actually happening?

The Farmácia de Minas is a very important point. The queue is a very serious problem that we face, we want to provide comfort, and the new location is in the final phase and is in the Carlos Prates region, close to Lagoinha. Very large space, we are in the phase of passing on the structured cabling, which is the part of the internet and we have an expectation in the next three months to finish this stage and make the transition. It is not an easy transition because it is a cold chain, the warehouse is very large, they are thermolabile medicines, and we have to transport them there. But in the second semester we will have a new, more comfortable place. We are seeing a way to open earlier, even with the service at 7 am, so that people wait seated and not in queues. And we have a positive point: we are increasing the number of medicines and the number of people covered. Our forecast is in August to be in this new location”.

There were 10 years without deaths from rabies in Minas. It is very worrying to see a disease that was already eradicated, that has a vaccine, appear. Do you have more severe measures to combat this, to get rid of this disease?

We are following up with the Ministry of Health. These two cases of the Indian tribe, it seems that these two children were playing, bat bit the lip of one who unfortunately passed away. And the second was in the arm and is in (hospital) João XXIII. The lethality of the disease is almost 100%, this disease is very sad. We have the rabies vaccination of domestic animals that we do, but we cannot control bats. We have already done all this rabies vaccination of this community and serum for those who are contacts of these people who are already in suspicion. The third suspect is probably not rabies, but we’re investigating. We have to be careful and guide: playing with bats, approaching bats should not be done, but rabies vaccination in large centers, as we do, is super important.

Let’s talk about vaccination against Covid. We are at a good pace, but Belo Horizonte still has a much lower number of children than expected. How is the situation in our state?

Our state is doing well with vaccination, it is heterogeneous – we have regions that vaccinate better than others. The goals we set, of 70% reinforcement, were very important, we saw this acceleration. We are close to 70% of the first dose, but it is very common not to seek the second dose because it is not usual in vaccination to have two doses in a short period of time. But we have to remind parents that we have already given many vaccines to children, only in Minas there were more than 40 million vaccines given and no related deaths. Those who are afraid to give the second dose, do not be afraid. The risk is in the disease, not in the vaccine. We guide the population not to be afraid and not to believe in fake news.

Thanks to the vaccine, in 2022 we have experienced very important moments and milestones, and one of them is the fall of the masks. At the beginning of the month, the secretariat said that it was expected to make this use more flexible in closed places on May 1st. We are ten days away from that scheduled date, will this happen, secretary?

The trend now is that we have the lowest number of cases and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, strengthening with this vaccination that went well, that we say: ‘Municipalities, you are safe to remove your masks in closed places’. Obviously it is to release, whoever feels more comfortable, whoever is from a risk group, who is not vaccinated – he insisted on not being vaccinated –, if you want to wear a mask, feel free. Anyone who has the flu, wear the mask thinking about the other. I am very excited that on May 1, municipalities will make this decision. The decision is up to the municipality, many have municipal laws and decrees and they obviously need to make new decrees or new laws to remove the obligation of the mask.