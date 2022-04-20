THE State Health Department of Piauí (SESAPI) is monitoring two cases of patients with suspected measles in the city of Sao Miguel do Tapuio, located 220 km from Teresina. It is a child of only 2 years and an adult. The last time the State recorded cases of the disease was in the year of 2019, with 3 people infected.

In a note sent to meionorte.comthe secretariat informed that the child began to show symptoms a month ago, with fever, cough, runny nose and skin irritation, still presenting retroauricular ganglia and craniocaudal rash, days later. She attended the health service on the 1st of this month, where she was evaluated by the municipal physician and reported as suspected measles.

Sesapi monitors cases of patients with suspected measles in Piauí (Photo: Kipgodi/GI/Getty Images)

In view of this, Sesapi, through the technical team responsible for the event, guided the collection of material (serum) for a more accurate diagnosis, being sent to the Central Laboratory of Public Health of Piauí (LACEN).

“The exam was processed with an Igm (+) result for dengue and inconclusive for rubella, making it difficult to close the case. In this situation, the Ministry of Health recommends sending the sample to Fiocruz/Rio or to the reference laboratory in the state of Piauí, for investigation of possible cross-infection. It was recommended to the municipality to trigger the vaccine blockade. According to information from the technical area at the central level, there is another suspected case in an adult in the municipality, where it is being investigated”, says the note from the secretary.

The child has a complete vaccination schedule in 2020 and follows in residential insulation currently. The team from the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) of the State of Piauí will travel tomorrow (19) to the city to support the municipality’s team in this investigation and control action.

The measles

Measles is a disease infectious-contagious caused by a virus called Morbillivirus. The disease is one of the main responsible for infant mortality in Third World countries. In Brazil, thanks to successive vaccination campaigns and epidemiological surveillance programs, mortality does not reach 0.5%.