Taiwanese television network apologizes for mistakenly announcing Chinese invasion – News

A Taiwanese television network apologized on Wednesday for causing “panic” among the population after it mistakenly broadcast a series of warnings about Chinese attacks on the island.

“CTS sincerely apologizes for this serious mistake, which has spread panic among the public and caused problems for the affected units,” Taipei-based Chinese broadcaster CTS said in a statement.





The broadcaster provoked nervousness after issuing several warnings, including those claiming that the “city of New Taipei was hit by guided missiles from the communist army” and that “ships exploded, facilities and boats were damaged in the port of Taipei”.

CTS blamed the error on officials, who published the content of the disaster prevention exercises.

The incident came at a time when Taiwan fears more than ever that China will implement threats to annex the autonomous democratic island as part of its territory, in a context of Russian invasion of Ukraine.





CTS said it intends to severely punish those responsible for the error, following an internal investigation.

Beijing has intensified pressure on Taiwan since the coming to power in 2016 of President Tsai Ing-wen, who considers the island a sovereign country.

Chinese intimidation maneuvers have increased considerably in the last year. Chinese warplanes almost daily violate Taiwan’s air defense zone.



