“There is even worse place”: secretary mocks complaints of precariousness in the basic health network | GNP Online

Absence of structure, scarcity of equipment and medicines, late salaries, lack of beds for adequate patient care and insecurity. These are some of the complaints from doctors in the basic health network received by the head of the Municipal Health Department of Cuiabá, Suelen Danielen Alliend. Professionals still complain about the large number of embezzlement on shifts, which increases the waiting time for patients in Polyclinics and Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in the capital.

A source heard by GNP Online reported that the claims made by the doctors to Alliend in a Whatsapp group were a reason for disdain on the part of the secretary. In messages sent by the head of the folder, appointed in January this year by Mayor Emanuel Pinheiro (MDB) to occupy the position, the situations presented by the doctors were identified as “hypothetical”. The secretary even suggests that if the reality were as reported, professionals should no longer occupy their positions.

“I understand that we do have problems, but we will not belittle them either, because if it were that bad, many would no longer be living in these hypothetical situations ‘without the minimum of working conditions’. I don’t see it around, there are problems, yes, there are pros and cons, but nothing that is different from other places, there are places that are even worse. (…) A sign that not everything is so bad. Let’s go forward, without looking back, facing what’s ahead, looking to improve”, said Suelen.

In an excerpt of the conversation, a doctor reports that a three-month-old child in a very serious condition almost missed being treated due to the lack of an ICU bed and adequate equipment for intubation. Another professional shares a similar situation, in which the family of a two-month-old child whose life was at risk had to look for the private network so that there was adequate care for the case.

“I went through this trouble yesterday. 2-month-old, critically ill child, with no room for transfer or ICU. No material to support oxygen, no material and support to intubate. The family noticed that it was getting worse and had no support and evaded, saying they were going to look for a private hospital. The heart gets tight from going through this”, says the doctor.

In response, the secretary shared a message that states that “pessimists complain about the wind”. The wording of GNP Online contacted the advice of the Municipality of Cuiabá, which, so far, has not commented on the case.

Lack of doctors exacerbates the already precarious situation

The Doctors Union of Mato Grosso (Sindimed-MT) denounced, this Monday (18.04), the lack of organization of the City Hall of Cuiabá in completing the medical scales on duty in the UPAS and Polyclinics of the capital. According to the union, the Municipality dismissed several doctors, but did not have the agility to meet the needs of the UPAs and Polyclinics, leaving “holes” in the shift scales. A doctor, who preferred not to be identified, reports how the lack of doctors decisively affects the care of the population.

“There is a great effort by the entire team of doctors, nurses and technicians to serve the population in the best way, even in the face of the lack of physical structure, medicines and equipment. But the holes in the scale, which are increasingly recurring, further damage the situation. Patients wait much longer and sometimes do not understand that we doctors are not to blame. In addition to wear and tear, this also puts us in a position of insecurity that worries us a lot,” he said.