Tiradentes holiday will have Lyrid meteor shower; know how to see them

If you’re not busy hitting the roads for the Tiradentes Day holiday on April 21st, why not look up to the sky? At dawn from the 21st to the 22nd, precisely between 3 am and 5 am, we will have the peak of the Lyrid Meteor Shower, a series of meteors consisting of fragments of Comet Thatcher, which passed through the solar system in the 19th century.

The expectation of the event (which has already started and has been recorded since the beginning of April) is high for astronomers and observers – professionals, affiliated or independent – as on this occasion, experts estimate that the Lyrid rain should exhibit around 15 to 20 meteors per hour, all very bright.

Record of the Lyrid Meteor Shower: astronomical event has already started, but its peak should only arrive between April 21 and 22, right in the middle of the Brazilian long holiday (Image: Heller & Jung Observatory / Reproduction)

“The Lyrid meteors are fragments left by the passage of Comet Thatcher (C/1861G1) in our solar system in the 19th century. Only 200 years from now will it pass through here again”, explained Carlos Jung, director of the Heller & Jung Observatory in Taquara, Rio Grande do Sul.

The expert also indicates that, at the time informed above, there is a good possibility that large bolides will occur – the name given to a multitude of meteors that can range from exceptionally bright to large crater-forming ones. In Jung’s opinion, this only serves to increase interest in the event.

“People should look for places with less light to observe, although it is important to point out that the lyrids are very bright”, he commented.

The Lyrid Meteor Shower has a favored view in the Northern Hemisphere, but Brazil is also easily contemplated in this activity, since the event must be visible from all regions here (especially the North and Northeast). Considering that their trajectory indicates that they leave the Constellation Lyra, about 25 light-years from the Sun, it is recommended that you use an application that indicates its position in the sky to locate the rain, such as the free Celeste Chart (Android /iOS).

