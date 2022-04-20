Ukraine received fighter jets to strengthen air force

Ukraine has received fighter jets and spare parts to bolster its aviation, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday, without specifying how many, what type of aircraft and where they came from.

“Today they have more fighter jets at their disposal than they did two weeks ago,” the spokesman told reporters.

“Without going into details about what other countries sent, I would say that (the Ukrainians) received additional aircraft and spare parts to increase their fleet.”

Kirby did not elaborate on the type of plane supplied to the Ukrainian army, which has been asking for fighter jets for weeks, but hinted that they are Russian-made.

Image: UOL Art

The Pentagon spokesman explained that the United States, which does not want to appear as a belligerent country in this war, has facilitated the sending of spare parts to Ukrainian territory, but not planes.

Kiev asked its Western allies for the Mig-29 fighter jets that its soldiers can fly and that a handful of Eastern European countries have.

In early March, the possible transfer of these Russian planes from Poland was discussed, but the United States objected for fear that Russia might consider too direct NATO involvement in the war effort.