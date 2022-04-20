Ukrainians report fear of being forcibly sent to refugee camps in Russia – 04/19/2022

For several weeks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been denouncing that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are being forcibly taken to Russia through triage centers. Moscow acknowledges that around 500,000 Ukrainian “refugees” would be in Russia today. Human rights organizations are investigating the conditions of these displacements, but few people who have passed through these camps are free to testify.

In areas under Russian rule in eastern and southern Ukraine, residents fear being part of the next wave of forced displacements to Russia, as RFI special correspondents Aabla Jounaïdi and Oriane Verdier report.

In a small cafe next to the Odessa train station, journalists chatted with Maria, a Ukrainian who had just fled Kherson. “Russian invaders announced that they would close the Kherson region from May 1st to 10th to hold a false referendum, create an independence day and annex us to Russia,” says the refugee. “We were afraid that they would deport us to Russia and force us to take a bus to Siberia, the Russian Far East or Sakhalin. [uma ilha russa ao norte do Japão]”, the woman added.

The mayor of Mariupol was one of the first to warn about what he denounced as a “deportation” of the inhabitants of his city. That’s what happened to Lara’s nephew, a Ukrainian who fled Mariupol. “My nephew called me from someone else’s phone. I understood he was under pressure because we had agreed a code. So I asked the questions very carefully and we only had a few minutes of conversation,” he explains. “He told me that his phone had been taken from him, and that he would now be deported to Russia or, at worst, drafted into the military service of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” she says.

Several similar testimonies have appeared in recent days in the Ukrainian media. All refugees passed through this triage camp located in the self-proclaimed Republic of Donetsk, under the authority of Moscow. From there, women and children would then be sent to sparsely populated regions of Russia.

New phase

Russia confirmed on Tuesday that it had carried out dozens of attacks in eastern Ukraine, a region that Moscow intends to “liberate”. The head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, referred to the beginning of a “new phase” of the war in Ukraine, which has lasted almost two months.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said he had followed the “liberation plan” of the pro-Russian separatist “republics” of Donetsk and Lugansk established by Russian President Vladimir Putin in recognizing the independence of both regions. The Russian air force fired “high-precision missiles” and neutralized thirteen Ukrainian army barracks, which the Russians demanded surrender.

The Ukrainian armed forces confirmed that Russian troops had “intensified their offensive” in the east of the country. Ukrainian local authorities urged residents to flee this “hell”, despite the absence of humanitarian corridors.

In recent weeks, after failing to take control of the capital Kiev, the Russian military campaign has returned to focus on the Donbass, a region partially controlled by pro-Russian forces since 2014.

New sanctions

On Tuesday, the United States and the European Union reached “a broad consensus on the need to increase pressure on the Kremlin, in particular through the adoption of new sanctions”. The information was confirmed by the Italian government, after a virtual meeting dedicated to the Russian offensive in Ukraine between US President Joe Biden and his main allies.