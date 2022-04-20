Understand how decoration can help improve mental health – Casa e Jardim

+



The balcony provides plenty of natural light for the apartment. Daybed is from Líder Interiors. Project by Studio RG Arquitetura (Photo: Publicity / Vanilla Photography)

Colors, lighting and the arrangement of objects are among the items related to the decoration of a home that can help to improve, or worsen, mental health, and this finding became even more evident after the arrival of the new coronavirus pandemic.

“After this grandiose transition we are experiencing, where the home office has become part of the lives of a large number of people, the need to have adequate and organized spaces for each situation was perceived, as this helps to avoid stress and contributes to mental health”, says the psychologist Yuri BusinPhD in behavioral neuroscience.

the architect Renata Pocztaruk, CEO of ArqExpress, adds: “With the quarantine, people started to pay more attention to their homes. It was evident that an environment improves the quality of life and contributes to mental health. Our brain is bombarded by numerous substances when we enter a new environment and this can influence the functioning of the organism. Just the way objects are arranged already provides a great change in well-being, contributes to the stimulation of creativity, improves memory and generates new experiences.”

Lighting

When it comes to mental health and decor, lighting is one of the first things to pay attention to. “Research shows that ambient light directly interferes with people’s metabolism. It appears that the lack of contact with natural light modifies the production of some hormones; this derangement allows for a change in mood, worsens the quality of sleep and can lead to depressive symptoms”, explains the architect Marilice Casagrande Lass Botelhooffice partner Estudiobo Architecture and Design and professor of the Architecture and Urbanism course at Universidade Positivo (UP).

In this way, Renata advises investing in yellow lamps to bring more coziness, as well as in pendants and decorative lamps for more intimate lighting.

ROOM | The neutral bedroom brings focal points of color with the choice of furniture. The wall light is by Golden Art and complements the support space with a table by Tok&Stok and a chair by HomeLab Design. ALL Architecture office project (Photo: Publicity / Alexandre Disaro)

Colors

The choice of color palette is also essential in the composition of the environment. Neutrals, says Renata, are a good option when the goal is to make the space more peaceful. Red, in turn, comments Marilice, can stimulate the body, managing to be used in objects, for example.

“With changes and increase in blood pressure and number of heartbeats, red transmits sensations of high intensity and confidence”, says the teacher.

plants

When talking about mental health, plants cannot be left out, as contact with nature usually generates an almost immediate impact.

“The use of plants directly affects our emotions, our physical and mental health, as well as our feelings. Based on studies developed by biologist Edward O. Wilson, in 1984, human beings, when approaching nature and other living beings, promote, in a direct interaction, the feeling of well-being related to peace and tranquility. The benefits are proven to be numerous, including a decrease in heart rate and blood pressure”, argues Marilice.

The mirrored screen, with a golden metallic structure, is fronted by the Ritmuller piano, amidst the potted plants. On the right is a print by Japanese artist Yutak of Toyota; left, photograph by Marcelo Magnani. Project by Ricardo Abreu (Photo: Renato Navarro / Publicity)

Organization and proper use of spaces

Regardless of the decoration of the environments, to keep mental health up to date, Yuri remembers that it is essential to keep the spaces organized and well delimited, which means, as far as possible, using each room for its real purpose.

“In the bedroom, for example, it is not good to have many stimuli, as they impair sleep, and it should occur more peacefully, helping with mental health”, concludes the psychologist.

