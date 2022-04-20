US futures slightly lower ahead of Beige Book and with Netflix stock crash: Today’s market highlights

New York futures indexes operate slightly lower, while European stock markets rise this Wednesday morning (20), with investors awaiting the release of the Beige Book, which will bring more information about the economic conditions that will base the tone of the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Netflix’s disappointing results also weigh on US markets, which are expecting a new batch of companies to release their numbers today. In the pre-market of the American market, the share of Netflix is ​​down about 26%.

The company reported the first drop in its subscriber base in more than a decade and forecast further contraction in the second quarter, in a rare underperformance from a company that has so far been regarded as a growth engine by investors. Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, below its more modest projections of 2.5 million new users. The company’s decision to suspend service in Russia resulted in the loss of 700,000 subscribers.

The market is still monitoring the unfolding of the war in Ukraine and evaluating the latest global economic forecasts from the IMF.

On Tuesday, the IMF cut its global growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023, saying the economic impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will ripple far and wide, heightening price pressures and exacerbating significant policy challenges.

Asian markets closed again mixed, with China defying expectations by keeping its benchmark lending rate unchanged.

On the domestic agenda, the Treasury anticipates the auction of fixed-rate securities and the Federal Audit Court (TCU) judges the privatization of Eletrobras. In addition, Usiminas opens the first quarter of 2022 corporate earnings season.

1. World Scholarships

U.S

US futures fell this morning, impacted by weak results from Netflix in the first quarter, as investors await a new wave of results today.

Procter & Gamble releases its earnings before the open, followed by Tesla and United Airlines after the market close.

In addition to corporate results, investors are awaiting existing home sales data, scheduled to be released at 9:30 am, as well as the Beige Book at 3 pm.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.20%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.33%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.56%

Asia

Asian markets closed in no clear direction, with mainland Chinese stocks leading losses among the region’s major markets. The Shanghai composite closed down 1.35% at 3,151.05 points.

China held its one-year borrowing prime rate at 3.7%, while holding its five-year LPR flat at 4.6%. Most analysts polled by Reuters had expected a cut in the prime lending rate this month.

Investors are watching for signs of political support from Chinese officials as the mainland continues to experience its worst Covid outbreak since the initial shock of the pandemic in 2020.

Shanghai SE (China), -1.35%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.86%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.40%

Kospi (South Korea), -0.01%

Europe

European markets operate higher as investors continue to monitor the war in Ukraine as they assess prospects for economic growth.

The conflict entered a second phase in which fighting broke out in the east of the country. Ukraine said on Monday that Russia’s offensive in the eastern Donbass region had begun, with a senior official describing it as the “second phase” of the war. The eastern city of Kreminna fell to Russian forces on Tuesday, its regional governor said, marking the first city to be captured at this stage of the war.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.22%

DAX (Germany), +0.28%

CAC 40 (France), +1.05%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.37%

commodities

Oil prices rise and recover part of the strong losses in the previous session after cutting forecasts for the global economy by the IMF. In this session, concerns about tighter supplies from Russia and Libya dominate, while industry data showed a drop in US crude inventories last week.

WTI Oil, +1.07%, at $103.66 a barrel

Brent crude, up 0.88% at $108.19 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange fell 1.75% to 898.00 yuan, equivalent to US$140.04

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +1.84% to $41,488.40 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

Today’s highlight is the Beige Book, a report on economic conditions in the Federal Reserve districts, the Central Bank of the United States. The document will be released on Wednesday (20), the eve of a holiday here in Brazil, and may give some indication of the US monetary authority’s next steps in relation to interest rates.

In the morning, there is variation in US home sales (11:00 am) and EIA oil stocks data (11:30 am).

USA

11am: Monthly used home sales change

11:30 am: Weekly EIA oil inventories change

11:30 am: Speech by Fed Director Charles Evans

11:30 am: Speech by Fed Director Mary Daly

4pm: Beige Book

3. Brazil already has higher interest rates and must reduce inflation first

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said yesterday (19) that Brazil already has higher interest rates than other economies and should reduce inflation first than other nations. The statement was given at an event held by the Center for Strategy and International Studies (CSIS), in Washington, United States.

“Covid-19 is practically gone in Brazil. The country is coming back quickly. We are spending less now than last year. Brazil already has higher interest rates and we will probably lower inflation first than other countries,” she said.

According to Guedes, the economic recovery process and the reform agenda have helped Brazil in the process of joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Government blocks Aid Brazil MP for fear of increase in value

The vote on the Provisional Measure (MP) that increases the value of Auxílio Brasil to R$ 400 is blocked by the government itself. The matter was included several times on the agenda of the plenary, but it did not take off. Bolsonaro wants the MP to be appreciated only when there is a guarantee that the opposition will not be able to raise the value of the benefit even more, to R$ 600.

PGR sees no elements to investigate Bolsonaro for suspected irregularities in the MEC

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) evaluated that there are no elements that justify the opening of an investigation against Bolsonaro for suspected irregularities in the supply of resources by the Ministry of Education (MEC), according to information from the G1 portal.

Armed forces ‘know how to proceed’ and there can be no suspicions about elections, says Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro said yesterday, in a ceremony to commemorate Army Day, that “the Armed Forces do not give a message, they are present and they know how to proceed”. The statement came after he suggested that the Brazilian electoral system is unreliable and that there are authorities that operate outside the Constitution.

“We can never have elections in Brazil that are overshadowed by suspicion”, he added.

4. Covid

Last Tuesday (19), Brazil recorded 190 deaths and 20,795 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 20:00.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 102, down 41% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 14,111, which represents a decrease of 36% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 163,372,772 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 76.05% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 176,905,008 people, which represents 82.35% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 84,066,857 people, or 39.13% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

The Federal Audit Court (TCU) has a judgment scheduled this Wednesday (20), at 2:30 pm, for the second and final stage of Eletrobras’ privatization process.

The expectation is that Minister Vital do Rêgo will ask for a view of the process, which could delay the operation intended by the Bolsonaro government.

Voucher (VALE3)

Vale (VALE3) announced on Tuesday (19) that it ended the 1st quarter with a production of iron ore fines of 63.9 Mt, an amount 4.1 Mt lower than the same period last year. This represented a retraction of 6% year-over-year and 22.5% compared to Q4 2021.

Assaí (ASAI3)

Assaí’s net revenue (ASAI3) reached R$ 11.4 billion in the first quarter of 2022, a record level for the first quarter, which represents a growth of 21.1% in relation to the same period of 2021 and of 8.1% compared to 4Q21.

GPA (PCAR3)

GPA (PCAR3) recorded a 2.2% growth in total sales in continuing operations in the first quarter of 2022, reaching R$11.1 billion. The number considers stores of the so-called “Novo GPA Brasil”, of Grupo Éxito, the company’s arm in the rest of Latin America, and gas stations.

Carrefour (CRFB3)

Grupo Carrefour Brasil’s consolidated sales totaled R$20.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), an increase of 14.5% year-on-year or +13.7% excluding gasoline.

Braskem (BRKM5)

Braskem (BRKM5) announced the distribution of complementary dividends totaling R$1.350 billion.

The supplementary payment will be made on May 2, 2022, by the April 19 shareholding base, with shares trading ex-dividend as of April 20.

CCR (CCRO3)

The company announced that the payment of dividends will be carried out on April 29, 2022, as a complement to the minimum mandatory dividend and the additional dividend, whose distribution was approved by the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting on yesterday’s date.

The total amount is R$176.625 million, corresponding to R$0.087438205386 per common share.

The holders of CCRO3 are entitled on April 19, 2022, with the shares trading ex-dividend as of this date, April 20, 2022.

(with Reuters)

