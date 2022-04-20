US says Russia sent reinforcements for Donbas offensive

The Pentagon warned on Monday that Russia is sending reinforcements of material and troops to the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine to launch a major offensive at any time.

US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby told a news conference that there is an influx of artillery equipment, helicopter support and other items to facilitate Russian command and control operations in Donbas.

“We believe they have bolstered the number of their battalion tactical groups in eastern and southern Ukraine,” Kirby said.

Battalion tactical groups are typical of the Russian Armed Forces and are units, with between 600 and 800 soldiers, with a high level of preparation for high-intensity combat with different types of weapons.

Image: UOL Art

Kirby noted that in recent days Russia has deployed more than 10 new battalion tactical groups to eastern Ukraine.

“We continue to see a concentration of bombing and artillery attacks in the Donbas and in the south, especially around Mariupol”, commented the spokesman, noting that the Ukrainians continue to resist in that city.

Despite preparations to focus his offensive on Donbas, Kirby recalled that this part of Ukraine has been the scene of fighting for the past eight years, as well as in recent days.

In fact, the US spokesman claimed that the Ukrainians had made some progress in Donbas and managed to “secure” several locations.

“We believe the Russians are shaping and setting the conditions for future offensive operations,” he added.