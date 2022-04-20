Venezuelan government orders arrest of elderly woman who recorded a humorous video citing Chavistas – News

the government of Venezuela ordered the arrest of an elderly woman after she cited supporters of Chavismo and President Nicolás Maduro in a humorous video. Olga Lucila Mata de Gil, 72, was accused of “promoting or instigating hatred” through the recording, which was posted on TikTok.

In the video, Olga is making an arepa (traditional bread in parts of Latin America), and a voice in the background asks what’s wrong with it.

The elderly woman responds by citing the name of government supporters and historical figures of Chavismo, such as Tarek William Saab, Diosdado Cabello, Iris Varela and Cilia Flores, as well as Maduro and Hugo Chávez.

After the video was published, Maduro’s attorney general, Saab, announced on Twitter the arrest of Olga and her son, Florencio Gil Mata, with jurisdiction in a case related to terrorism, according to the Infobae portal.





*VENEZUELA IS FIXED* La Ms. who appears in the video is Olga Mata de Gil, 72 years old. Mrs. in question was arrested today by the CICPC for making this funny video. Mrs. GIL forest. He surrendered to the CICPC because he feared for the life of his son, who was taken by pic.twitter.com/15qbFutiq5 — #MeSiguesTeSigo Unión y Ayuda Militar Humanitaria. (@TiarVenezuela) April 17, 2022

Also according to the prosecutor, Olga and Florencio “instigated the murder of public figures” during the video in which the elderly woman cooks a loaf of bread.

On the social network TikTok, Olga has 157,000 followers and 764,400 likes. The elderly woman’s most famous video has over 4 million views.



