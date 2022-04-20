Volunteers try to save animals confined in Shanghai

A group of volunteers organizes themselves in Shanghai to save locked up pets, whose owners have been isolated in quarantine centers by covid-19, within the framework of China’s zero-tolerance policy against the virus.

When her Covid-19 test came back positive, Sarah Wang, 28, said her first concern was who would take care of her cat.

China’s “zero covid” policy states that if someone contracts the virus, they will be sent to quarantine centers, sometimes for weeks, leaving their animals at the mercy of local authorities. The number of people with pets has skyrocketed in recent years in China, particularly in cosmopolitan centers such as Shanghai.

In addition to fears that the animals will not be fed or abandoned, a video showing a Shanghai health worker beating a dog to death has sparked public outrage.

The footage generated “sheer panic,” said Erin Leigh, 33, the lead organizer of an emergency rescue service set up to help these pets.

After the video, she received a flurry of requests from owners “desperate to save their animals”. His pet care company has grown into a network of thousands of unpaid volunteers.

Residents walk down a street in Shanghai, China, after relief in quarantine due to Covid-19 outbreak Image: cnsphoto via Reuters

“For some animals in the city, it’s a matter of life and death,” says Leigh, whose team has helped hundreds of dogs and cats, but also birds, fish and snakes.

The group even managed to find a temporary home for Wang’s cat on the other side of town. Relieved, she tells AFP that her cat “wouldn’t have survived the disinfection” of her apartment.

In China, the urgency of local governments to end all cases of covid has put animal welfare on the back burner.

Last January, Hong Kong euthanized around 2,000 hamsters after one of them tested positive for coronavirus. In 2021, healthcare workers killed at least three cats and one dog.

As confinements tightened, and the number of inhabitants in isolation increased, Leigh and her team mobilized on social media. A part of the group works day and night to register animals that are in danger, classify them according to their location and note those that need food most urgently, as well as shelter and other care.

Then the network shares the needs on social media, with small subtitles, in Chinese and English, that say, “We need help.”

Once the team finds someone who can care for the animal, the challenge is to get it to that person. Restrictions sometimes make it difficult for volunteers to travel for hours to reach their destination.