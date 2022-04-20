War in Ukraine: Suspected Prisoner Abuse – 04/18/2022 – World

This is the War in Ukraine newsletter. Do you want to receive it in your email? Sign up below.

During the conflict with Russia in 2014, Ukrainian businessman and deputy Viktor Medvedchuk, 67, participated in peace talks. Close to Russian Vladimir Putin, who is even his daughter’s godfather, he was on the Ukraine team that mediated the prisoner exchange at the time.

Now Medvedchuk is the main trophy of Volodymyr Zelensky’s government. He was arrested last Tuesday (12) by the country’s security service, which released a photo of him in handcuffs. Medvedchuk escaped a house arrest order last year on charges of treason and was targeted by Western sanctions.

Who is Medvedchuk? Ukraine’s 12th richest man made his fortune in the media and energy sectors. In 2020, he famously claimed to have a fragment of the Gutenberg Bible.

Zelensky proposed trading the freedom of the businessman for that of Ukrainians imprisoned in Russia, which the Kremlin refused. This Monday (18), Kiev released a video in which Putin’s ally appears asking to be exchanged for the fighters of Mariupol, a city besieged by Russia.

Instruments of pressure, prisoner exchanges are common in conflicts – just last Thursday (14), the government of Ukraine says it has managed to free 30 people by offering enemies in its custody.

But the holding of prisoners of war complies with international rules, such as the Geneva Conventions, which prevent the murder, torture and degrading treatment of captured adversaries.

While accusing Russia of war crimes and genocide, exposing the shocking images of civilians killed in Butcha, Ukraine has been confronted by suspected abuses against prisoners of war.

On 7.mar, Amnesty International criticized the exposition of prisoners by the Zelensky government in press conferences and in videos posted on social networks;

On April 7, Human Rights Watch charged the investigation into images that allegedly showed Ukrainian soldiers shooting in the legs of Russian soldiers surrendering in Kharkiv;

On Wednesday (13), European observers said they had found evidence of violations by Kiev towards its prisoners, but considered that they were crimes “much smallerin nature and in scale” compared to those committed by the Russians.

One of the most repercussions is that of a video verified by the newspaper The New York Times and released on the 4th. In it, Ukrainian soldiers appear shooting at a wounded man. Near the victim, at least three other people in camouflage uniforms — one of them with his hands tied — appear to be dead.

Killing or injuring combatants who have surrendered or who have no means of defense are also practices understood as war crimes, according to the rule that governs the International Criminal Court.

What does Ukraine say: in a Telegram post on March 27, Olexiy Arestovych, Zelensky’s adviser, warned the troops that any violations against prisoners would be investigated and punished. Ukraine’s Armed Forces also accuse the Kremlin of producing fake videos to demoralize the country’s troops.

Meanwhile: at least 11 mayors and other Ukrainian officials were being held captive by Russia as of the beginning of this month, according to the Zelensky government.

Do not get lost

The treatment of prisoners during conflict is regulated by the third Geneva Convention of 1949. Here are three examples of violations that are covered by the international norm:

Violence

Any act that causes death or endangers the health of the prisoner is considered a serious violation. Physical or mental torture for information is also condemned.

Exhibition

Prisoners must be protected from acts of violence, insults and public curiosity. “Any appearance could endanger prisoners of war when they are returned to their country of origin or to their families,” warns Amnesty International.

Risk

Prisoners cannot be used as human shields and must be protected from attack in the same way as the civilian population. Prison camps must be marked with the letters PW (“prisoner of war”) or PG

What happened this Monday (18)

picture of the day

