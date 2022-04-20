What the gigantic ‘magnetic tunnel’ that surrounds the solar system looks like, according to researchers | Science

3 of 5 This image shows the region of the Milky Way where our Solar System is located. The orange lines show the tunnel formed by the Ventilator Region (Fan) and the North Polar Spur (NPS). The red dot represents the Sun. — Photo: DUNLAP INSTITUTE FOR ASTRONOMY & ASTROPHYSICS

This image shows the region of the Milky Way where our Solar System is. The orange lines show the tunnel formed by the Ventilator Region (Fan) and the North Polar Spur (NPS). The red dot represents the Sun. — Photo: DUNLAP INSTITUTE FOR ASTRONOMY & ASTROPHYSICS