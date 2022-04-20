Which countries help Ukraine against Russia and what they have already given

The United States has approved a further $800 million (or BRL 3.7 billion, at current exchange rate) package in new military aid to Ukraine, which includes weapons and helicopters, to bolster the defense against an intensified Russian troop offensive. in the eastern region of the country.

“This new assistance package will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the broader strike that we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine,” said US President Joe Biden.

According to him, the constant supply of weapons that the United States and its allies have sent to Ukraine has been instrumental in sustaining its fight against the Russian invasion. “This helped ensure that [o presidente da Rússia Vladimir” Putin] failed in its initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine. We can’t rest now,” he said.

So far, the United States has provided Ukraine with most of the international military aid received by Kiev — the total amount of aid granted exceeds US$ 2.4 billion, according to a survey by the AFP news agency.

US President Joe Biden Image: Brendan Smialowski/AFP

According to a list published last week by the White House, the United States provided or promised Ukraine:

1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems

5,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles

7,000 other anti-tank weapons

hundreds of Switchblade kamikaze drones

7,000 assault rifles

50 million bullets and ammunition

45,000 batches of bulletproof vests and helmets

laser guided rockets

Puma drones

anti-artillery and anti-drone radars

light armored vehicles

secure communication systems

mine protection

The Joe Biden government has also sent a $13.6 billion package for humanitarian aid to Ukraine and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries, including:

$1 billion for security assistance;

US$ 300 million for new contracts for military equipment;

US$ 100 million in military aid to purchase armor systems.

But, with more than 50 days since the start of the war, several other countries have already declared support for both Ukraine and Russia. See the list:

European Union

The European Union announced at the end of March 1 billion euros (R$ 5.14 billion) for military aid to Ukraine.

“We are politically deciding to provide greater military financial support to increase its financial capabilities for the acquisition of military assets to €1 billion,” said Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s foreign minister.

It was not reported what military equipment was sent to Ukraine.

Germany

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s new chancellor Image: Christoph Soeder/POOL/AFP

One of the countries that most stands alongside Ukraine and against Russia is Germany. So far, the government has sent humanitarian and military aid.

1000 anti-tank weapons;

500 missiles;

€370 million (R$1.9 billion) to combat the humanitarian crisis;

430 million euros (R$ 2.2 billion) to fight hunger in the Ukrainian population.

“Russia’s war is dramatically impacting food supplies far beyond Ukraine. And that’s why we must do everything to prevent famine,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “Europe is very supportive, but we need a global effort.”

United Kingdom

Another ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has sent military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

6 thousand missiles;

25 million pounds (R$ 154 million) in financial support for the Ukrainian military;

400 million pounds (R$2.4 billion) for humanitarian aid;

On March 31, the British government announced that it would send more aid to Ukraine. However, the exact quantity of the items shipped was not reported.

“We are stepping up our coordination to step up military support and ensure that Ukraine’s Armed Forces get stronger while continuing to repel Russian forces,” explained British Defense Minister Ben Wallace.

France

France occupies a prominent role in the midst of the conflict. Before the Russian invasion, French President Emmanuel Macron even went to Russia to meet with Putin. The idea was to persuade the Russian leader to give up the war. However, diplomacy did not work.

With the start of the conflict, Macron announced aid of 300 million euros (R$ 1.5 billion) to Ukraine. France also sent military aid, however the amount of weapons that went to Eastern Europe was not reported.

Netherlands

The Netherlands also sided with Ukraine and announced the deployment of 200 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as well as rockets and 50 anti-tank weapons.

Canada

On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, Canada is also supporting Ukraine against Russia. So far, the Canadian government has made a R$1.8 billion loan to Ukrainians. The money was used to buy weapons.

In addition, in early March, the country’s defense minister took to Twitter to announce the provision of US$50 million (R$ 235 million) in lethal and non-lethal weapons, such as cameras used in drones.

Another point with which the country collaborates is through the company MDA, which has a satellite and, with the approval of the government, collects images of Ukrainian territory to help the country’s troops in the war.

Sweden

Another country that sided with the Ukrainians, Sweden announced the dispatch of 5000 pieces of anti-tank weapons, helmets, bulletproof vests and 135,000 military rations.

Denmark

Denmark has so far sent 2,700 anti-tank weapons and declared that it can take in Ukrainian refugees.

Norway

In late February, Norway reported sending 2000 anti-tank weapons, helmets and bulletproof vests. Other aid will be humanitarian: US$ 226 million (R$ 1.06 billion).

Finland

Even though it borders Russia, the government of Finland, in a historic act, sent military support to Ukraine. The country sent 2500 assault rifles, 150000 ammunition, 1500 grenade launchers and 70000 campaign rations.

Belgium

The Belgian government, at the end of February, announced the sending of military aid to Ukraine. On social media, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced the dispatch of 2000 machine guns, 4000 tons of fuel and 200 anti-tank weapons.

Portugal

Portugal also sent military aid to Ukraine. About 60 to 70 tons of equipment such as night vision goggles, bulletproof vests, helmets, grenades, ammunition and rifles. There are plans to send new equipment to Ukrainian territory.

“Portugal has been supporting Ukraine. It has already sent more than 60, 70 tons of war material to Ukraine and will send more in the near future”, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, João Gomes Cravinho.

Greece

The Greek government sent defense equipment and humanitarian aid. The values ​​were not disclosed.

Romania

The Romanian government sent fuel, bulletproof vests, helmets and R$17 million in military materials. In addition, it receives wounded Ukrainians in 11 military hospitals throughout the territory. Even Brazilians are giving up houses to Eastern European refugees to start life over.

Spain

The Spanish government sent bulletproof vests and 20 tons of medicine and hospital supplies. On the military side, Spain sent 1370 grenade launchers and 700,000 rounds of rifle and machine gun ammunition.

Czech republic

The Czech government sent R$45 million to Ukraine at the beginning of the conflict, but did not provide details. In addition, he sent 4000 mortars, 30000 pistols, 7000 rifles, 3000 machine guns and 1 million ammunition. This Tuesday (5), the Czech Republic announced the dispatch of five tanks and five combat vehicles to Ukrainian territory.

Croatia

The Croatian government sent R$92 million to Ukraine, in addition to weapons and bulletproof vests.

Aid to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin Image: Alexander Nemenov/AFP

Some countries have positioned themselves in favor of Russia, such as Belarus, Syria, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

China, a major financial and military power, remains neutral in the conflict. Xi Jinping’s government sends favorable signals to Russia, while lamenting the conflict in Eastern Europe.

However, none of these nations disclosed military or financial aid to Russia during the war.