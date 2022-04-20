Xiaomi Civi 1S: new cell phone has a confirmed release date

THE Xiaomi confirmed this Monday (18) the launch date of the civil 1S, an intermediate cell phone that also had the first official image revealed on the manufacturer’s profile on the social network Weibo. The device arrives to update the line Xiaomi Civi, announced in September last year.

According to the brand, the phone will be presented next Thursday (21), in China. The novelty should be on sale from May in the local market, in purple and white colors, but prices were not disclosed, as well as there is no information about the global launch.

It is possible to see, in the publicity posters, that the device maintains the ultra-thin design of the 2021 version. The rear photographic set with three sensors is also back, but there is no detail about them — the previous model has a 64 main lens MP, accompanied by a secondary with 8 MP and another with 2 MP.

Xiaomi Civi 1S datasheet details have not yet been confirmed.Source: Xiaomi/Disclosure

The technical sheet of Xiaomi Civi 1S is a mystery, but it seems that the phone will have a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The curved edge display also has a hole in the top central position to house the selfie camera, probably 32 MP, according to rumors.

Processing and battery improvements

Recently released reports suggest that the new variant of the Civi series will have a processor upgrade. The launch is expected to come with the Snapdragon 778G Plus chip, accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

There are also indications of improvements in the battery, which remains with 4,500 mAh capacity, but with 67W fast charging (the previous one supports 55W). The Xiaomi Civi 1S operating system should be the android 12running under the MIUI 13 interface.