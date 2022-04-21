A new proposal suggests changing the cockpit of all Boeing 737 MAX ever produced

Image: Boeing





New changes are being proposed for the Boeing 737 MAX, with the aim of supposedly increasing the safety level of the model. The information, published by the Seattle Times, says that two flight control experts and whistleblowers of past Boeing practices have delivered to the US Senate a technical proposal to update the cockpit of Boeing’s 737 MAX to aviation standards design which will come into force next year.

Such new standards were approved by the US Congress after investigations into accidents involving the Boeing 737 MAX in 2018 and 2019. These rules will take effect next year and should only affect aircraft produced since then, but this proposal suggests that older models in the family MAX also go through the update.

The main changes aim to adjust the design of systems that alert pilots about malfunctions in the aircraft, especially regarding problems related to the angle of attack. For its part, Boeing defends itself from these changes, including the year-end deadline, saying they will cost billions of dollars.

If it goes ahead and the US Congress passes this proposal at some point, Boeing’s situation could get very complicated, also implying the launch of new models, such as the Boeing 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10, which are in the certification process.



