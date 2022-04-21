After fight at Mário Gatti, city hall says cancer patient should have gone to another hospital to get an exam | Campinas and Region

A video recorded the fight between the patient’s son and the security guard, which took place on Tuesday (19), and the Municipal Guard had to be called.

The city government argues that the situation occurred because there was a “misunderstanding” of the patient. The man, named Severino Lopes da Silva, says he was advised by the municipal administration to go to Mário Gatti, not Ouro Verde.

1 of 2 Video shows fight at Mário Gatti Hospital, in Campinas — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV Video shows fight at Mário Gatti Hospital, in Campinas — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

This Wednesday, Severino received a new call and went to get the result at Ouro Verde. With the report in hand, the patient had a new appointment scheduled for Mário Gatti.

First consultation in February

According to the city hall, on February 2, the patient had his first consultation at the proctology outpatient clinic at Hospital Mário Gatti with a diagnosis of intestinal neoplasia – a type of tumor that develops in the large intestine. Additional tests were requested, scheduled for this Tuesday.

“Yesterday morning [terça]he underwent CT scans at Hospital Ouro Verde and, at the end of the morning, the hospital contacted him so that he could remove the CD with the images and the medical report, to take it to the next appointment at Hospital Mário Gatti”, said the city hall. .

The patient went with his family to Mário Gatti, where he arrived at 1 pm and until 9 pm he still had not been seen. Severino’s wife and son asked why there was so much delay.

2 of 2 Area of ​​the Mário Gatti Hospital, in Campinas — Photo: Carlos Bassan / PMC Area of ​​the Mário Gatti Hospital, in Campinas — Photo: Carlos Bassan / PMC

“I went after the nurse to find out what was going on, then the security guard told me that I couldn’t go in. I told him to stay with him because he didn’t know what was happening. Then he wanted to attack me and talk that I had a sharp tongue. He’s not the one with cancer, is he?”, said Severino, who works as a security guard.

“Due to a mistake in understanding the information, Mr. Severino Lopes da Silva went directly to the Emergency Room of Hospital Mário Gatti, who was not aware of the summons made by Hospital Ouro Verde”, said the city hall. in a note, this Wednesday afternoon.

After the exam was withdrawn in Ouro Verde, this afternoon, a return was scheduled for the patient at the coloproctology outpatient clinic of Hospital Mário Gatti.

In the images that recorded the fight, it is possible to see that the hospital security tried to immobilize the legs of the patient’s son on the floor of the unit, in front of the service desk. Another security guard appears in the video trying to break up the fight.

Another security camera image showed the moment Severino’s son kicked one of the security guards. See in the video below.

After the confusion, Severino’s wife, who has high blood pressure, felt sick because of nervousness. As of 00:00 on Wednesday (20), she was still waiting for medication in a wheelchair.

