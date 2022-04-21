ANS panel brings health plan data from 2017 to 2021

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) released a new edition of the Health Plans Pricing Panel. The online tool provides data on the average sales values ​​used as a reference for pricing the health insurance in the national market.

The Dashboard is divided into four sections: Operators and Plans; Commercial value; Composition of Commercial Value; and Geographic Dimension. The geographic dimension starts to offer a vision of the number of operators and their plans available for commercialization. Also as of this edition, the Pricing Panel will report the historical series of Commercial Value by municipality at the end of each year. The publication brings information from January 2017 to December 2021.

The information can be segmented by the main characteristics of the product, such as type of contract, assistance segmentation, presence or absence of co-participation or deductible, dental coverage, free choice of providers and geographic coverage of the plan; and, by type and size of the plan operator.

It is possible to consult, for example, in the composition of prices, the so-called assistance expenses, that is, those aimed at paying for exams, consultations, surgeries, among other procedures; and non-assistance expenses, which are intended to cover expenses such as fixed operating costs of the operator, salaries, among others.

The Panel presents an overview of the initial pricing of health plans, according to the commercial reference value reported in the Technical Product Registration Notes (NTRPs) of health plans available in the Brazilian market. According to ANS, the commercial reference values ​​informed in the technical note may present differences in relation to the commercialization prices actually practiced in the sales tables used by the operators. This is because there is flexibility in the establishment of commercialization prices due, for example, to the adoption of mechanisms such as co-participations or franchises.

The Pricing Panel is a tool aimed at consumers and those interested in the health insurance sector, as it gives visibility to data that collaborate for decision-making on the part of those who want to hire or change plans, as well as to increase of competition in the sector. The ANS Open Data Portal also inaugurates a dataset dedicated to providing the complete historical series of Commercial Value by Municipality since 2014. (With information from Agência Brasil)