Antonov launches project to build a new An-225





Experts from Ukrainian manufacturer Antonov were able to access Gostomel airport, located 25 kilometers northwest of Kiev, after Russia abandoned the site. As a result, work could begin to assess the damage to the iconic An-225 aircraft, the world’s largest commercial aircraft for three decades, but practically destroyed in the war.

Antonov, however, is hopeful. In a Facebook post, the state-owned company says building a new Mriya is a must.

“The destruction of this legendary and unique aircraft by Russian forces has dealt a heavy blow not only to the Antonov Company but also to the world community. Therefore, the restoration of Mriya is a crucial task for us.”said Antonov.

“In fact, some basic aggregates for the structure of the aircraft are available. However, the new Mriya needs to meet current and future airworthiness standards. In addition, the aircraft must be equipped according to the list of tasks it will perform. This will require a lot of design and engineering work, selection and purchase of appropriate components, testing program, etc. Naturally, this project will be carried out under extensive international cooperation, with the participation of leading companies and ventures in the global aviation industry.”continues the company.





There is no formal assessment of the costs involved in building another An-225, but high-level estimates indicate that costs could run into the billions of dollars, precisely because of the tasks that Antonov listed as necessary in its publication. . The project could not be carried out as it was done 30 years ago. A lot has changed and it wouldn’t make sense not to take advantage of current technology.

“The amount of funding and the possibility of using the components of the AN-225, which was destroyed by Russian troops, will be determined by a special commission created under the auspices of Ukroboronprom. Funding sources will also be determined by the state. The resources already received by the fund will be used exclusively for the execution of the Mriya reconstruction project. Plus, with transparent reporting for every hryvnia or dollar spent“, concludes Antonov.





Finally, the manufacturer says that there are no deadlines for the construction project of a “new” An-225 to be put into practice, on the contrary, everything is still in the field of ideas, a moment when emotions continue to emerge.

There is a feeling that the Ukrainians are more willing to rebuild the plane for what it represents (a pride for the country, a “dream”), than for its economic viability. However, it is too early to draw any conclusions. For now, those who follow and enjoy aviation are dealing with the hope of seeing the An-225 in the skies again.

See below the original publication by Antonov.



