Baby and man die of suspected dengue in THE hospital

A 1 year and 8 month old child and a 38 year old man diedwith suspected dengue, on Tuesday (19), in the Buenos Aires HospitalNorth Teresina.

THE President of the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS)Gilberto Albuquerque, confirmed the information to meionorte.com.

“The cases are being investigated. There is a suspicion of dengue, but confirmation, only after the result of the serological test that is being carried out by Lacen,” he said.

Baby and woman die with suspected dengue in Teresina hospital – Photo: Reproduction / Ascom

The Municipal Health Foundation did not provide details on the two deaths.

Sesapi confirms two deaths in the capital

A 19-year-old man and a 9-year-old child died from complications from dengue. Two other deaths are under investigation: a 45 year old woman and the 17-year-old, in Parnaíba.

Death of teenager is investigated in Parnaíba

The Secretary of State for Health (Sesapi) investigates another death from dengue in Piauí. According to data from the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS), a 17-year-old female teenager was admitted to the Dirceu Arcoverde State Hospital (HEDA), in Parnaíba with symptoms of hemorrhagic dengue and died.

Dengue cases increased by 500% in Piauí

Piauí already registers a 500% increase in dengue cases in the first three months of 2022, compared to the same period last year. The information was released by coordinator of Epidemiology at the State Health Department (Sesapi), Amélia Costa, on the program Diálogo Franco, on TV Jornal. According to the coordinator, the Chikungunya casesa disease that is also transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, had a 3,000% increase.