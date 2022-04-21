CEO of QSaúde preaches balance in the regulation of health plans

The growth of the supplementary health sector in Brazil depends on the economy. Medical and hospital costs grow year after year and operators end up passing these expenses on to customers. With this, the challenge of a regulation that finds the “middle of the way” between the public and the private arises.

José Seripieri Filho, CEO of QSaúdeDisclosure / Fiesp



This is the vision of Jose Seripieri Filho, CEO of operator QSaúde. “Private healthcare in Brazil has to be supplementary, not substitute,” he told ConJur. Currently, the percentage of Brazilians with private health plans is around 23% to 24%.

Seripieri was in Brazil-Europe Integration Forum (fiber), event with the theme “The Challenges of Development: The Future of State Regulation”, which takes place this week in Lisbon and on the internet. He participated this Tuesday (19/4) in a debate on health regulation.

“It is normal that the public power wants to regulate more and that the entrepreneurs also want to earn more”, he pointed out. For him, the main objective is the balance between private and state interests.

The businessman also recalled that the country has been stagnant for almost ten years in the volume of supplementary health consumers. For him, this is not good, as it denotes a growth in financial volume — more expensive monthly fees — to the detriment of customers.

“Maybe there needs to be a moderation in the sense of pushing the sector to be more fostered”, he opined. Seripieri said that more health plan customers are fewer people using the SUS, without prejudice to the public budget.

Click here to watch the interview or see below: