Demonstration of paratroopers at baseball game prompts police to order evacuation of US Capitol | World

Abhishek Pratap 6 mins ago News Comments Off on Demonstration of paratroopers at baseball game prompts police to order evacuation of US Capitol | World 0 Views

The Capitol, the seat of the US Congress, was briefly evacuated Wednesday night after police warned that they were tracking an aircraft that posed “a likely threat” but it turned out to be a plane. military plane from which soldiers parachuted for a demonstration, officials told the Associated Press.

The alert to clear the Capitol came shortly after 6:30 pm local time.

Washington DC’s Capitol Building, which houses the US Congress, pictured December 28, 2020 — Photo: Leah Millis/Archive/Reuters

The aircraft, a single-engine plane, reportedly flew around Washington after taking off from Andrews Base in Maryland, two sources familiar with the matter told the AP. These sources said the aircraft did not give notice of takeoff and did not have proper clearance. The sources consulted were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke with the AP on condition of anonymity.

The plane was carrying members of the so-called “Golden Knights of the US Army”, who then parachuted into the Washington Nationals baseball stadium for a demonstration before the start of the game. The stadium is just over a mile from the US Capitol.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

US TV Commentator Enlists to Fight Ukraine War: ‘Enough Talk’ | Ukraine and Russia

American TV commentator and writer Malcolm Nance decided to take up arms and fight Russia …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved