Did you know that vitamin C is also important for your brain?

We always associate with vitamin C essential nutrient to prevent colds. We also know that it is a substance necessary for the proper functioning of the immune system, in addition to being an antioxidant and helping to stop the action of free radicals.

Read too: Vitamin C helps to regenerate the skin and produce collagen



–Continues after advertising–

New research suggests it’s also good for brain health. Specifically, the study published in the medical journal European Journal Nutrition indicates that an inadequate vitamin C status is related to a low level of mental vitality.

Relationship with depression

It is not the first time that the relationship of vitamin C or ascorbic acid with brain health has been studied. A review published in the medical journal BMC Psychiatry remembered that the association between vitamin C deficiency and adverse psychiatric effects has been known for centuries .

And he pointed out that evidence shows that vitamin C deficiency is linked to lower mood and cognitive effects. In fact, experts have warned that blood levels of vitamin C associated with depression and cognitive decline are higher than those involved in the clinical manifestations of scurvy.

Therefore, they recommended that mental health clinicians consider the possibility of vitamin C deficiency in patients with depression or cognitive impairment.



–Continues after advertising–

How to Get the Necessary Amounts of Vitamin C

A varied and balanced diet guarantees the necessary amounts of vitamin C, so experts remind you that it is not advisable to take supplements if there is no medical advice to support this prescription.

Consuming an adequate dose of vitamin C is essential for the proper functioning of our body. It is quite simple to consume the recommended dose, because eat a kiwi or two oranges already gives us more than we need one day .

A varied diet, containing fruits and vegetables, is the best way to achieve it. However, we must be attentive to our body’s signals and interpret that it is asking us for more, to know if we need a little help with a supplement or a change in diet.

And is that, in addition to the consequences on our mood or attention, vitamin C deficiency can cause a serious disease called scurvy, although it is rare in industrialized countries . “Taking too little ascorbic acid is a real risk when you consume less than 10 mg a day. With these amounts, you can suffer from scurvy. It is a very rare disease because it is relatively easy to ingest vitamin C. Some of its symptoms are general weakness, poor healing, bleeding gums, anemia or bleeding in the skin or joint pain. In any case, if we notice any of these symptoms, we should look for a specialist.

Also keep in mind that some people need an extra. This is the case for smokers. A person who smokes or is exposed to tobacco smoke should take 35 mg more than the recommended daily allowance. For this reason, if any of these symptoms are noticed, it is likely that you will need to increase your intake of certain foods or resort to a vitamin supplement.

Do not take supplements without medical advice

In this sense, Amanda Dutruc recommends following the advice of experts to avoid the negative consequences of too high a dose or lack of vitamin C. “Too much vitamin C can cause digestive problems. Although not toxic, it can lead to diarrhea, nausea, cramping, heartburn, or abdominal pain Vitamin C is water soluble, that is, it is not stored in fat, so excesses are normally eliminated in the urine without problems The ingested dose must be very high, or exceed the limit for several days, so that the body is not able to expelling everything you don’t need and some of these symptoms occur.

However, exceeding these doses is dangerous if you suffer from hemochromatosis, a disease that causes an excessive buildup of iron. This is because ascorbic acid favors the absorption of iron, which is why it conflicts with the disease.

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!



–Continues after advertising–

Related