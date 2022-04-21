Do you know what are the benefits of eating walnuts? Over the years, scientists and doctors have been looking for natural ways to eradicate or lessen the chance of disease. Now let’s reveal a way in which various chronic diseases can be prevented. That’s right, it has to do with the consumption of chestnuts.

According to a study by Adventist Health, walnuts have been shown to decrease the chance of chronic disease. But before getting into the benefits and some of the diseases that can be avoided with their consumption, let’s explain what nuts are. The most common are almonds, hazelnuts, chestnuts, walnuts and pistachios.



Nuts are dense in nutrients that make them indisputable in food plans, since they are considered good fats, in addition to many other contributions they have in the body. Now let’s reveal some of its benefits.

These are the benefits of eating walnuts

According to studies carried out in the United States, this type of food helps prevent coronary heart disease. Another benefit that people who consume nuts may have has to do with reducing the risk of having type 2 diabetes.

you can prevent hypertension, stroke, cancer, and heart failure there are also some conditions that decrease the percentage of contracting them. The reason they lower the risk of getting this type of chronic disease has to do with their nutrients.



the nuts have bioactive components such as unsaturated fatty acids, fiber and minerals that help clean and care for the body. They are also an excellent source of protein, which is why it is highly recommended.

It should be mentioned that before starting to eat them, consult a nutritionist to indicate the amount necessary to avoid excesses of this type of food and, thus, gain weight or change the food plan followed.

