Elden Ring: Patch 1.04 eliminates destructible walls and makes Malenia harder

The fearsome boss is now able to heal without any apparent restrictions

Released this week by Bandai Namco, Elden Ring patch 1.04 brought several balance changes aimed at making players more powerful. At the same time, the game changed some areas that weren’t evident in the patch notes — among them is the tutorial, which is now more clearly indicated.

Another change that was not pointed out by the company is the fact that the walls that disappeared after being hit approximately 50 times by players were corrected. Now, no matter how many times they are hit, players will simply not be able to eliminate them.

The collaborative shift to the impression that the destructible walls found in Elden Ring were a bug. Although developer From Software has hidden secret paths in its previous games, they used to be unlocked with a single swipe and accompanied by an animation when they were discovered – something that doesn’t happen in the latest title.

Malenia gets harder with the update

While fixing bugs, Elden Ring update 1.04 appears to have introduced a bug that makes the battle against Malenia, Miquella’s Blade, even more difficult. With the update, she can heal without any restrictions, requiring the player to be more aggressive in order to defeat her.

Among the elements that make Malenia especially challenging is the fact that, in addition to having a large amount of health, she is able to attack quickly and wreak havoc with her blows. Before the patch she was able to recover health when hitting the player, but, now, she can do that by simply waving her arms through the air..



The increased difficulty of the optional boss was even noticed by the legend “Let Me Solo Her”, an Elden Ring player who became famous for helping other people defeat himThe. According to him, the opponent became a “nightmare to fight against”, which resulted in a fight that lasted more than 15 minutes before victory was gained. So far Bandai Namco has not commented on the bug, which is likely to be fixed in future updates.

