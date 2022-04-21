Expert warns of increased professional burnout in the pandemic – Anna Marina

Pandemic contributes to increases in burnout syndrome cases (photo: StockSnap/Pixabay) We live in terrible times with little hope for a happy future. The COVID-19 pandemic is diminishing, but that does not make the news more encouraging. Humanity faces difficult times and, if it is not prepared, life will go down the drain. The threat that strikes the majority is analyzed as burnout syndrome. Derived from the English, “burnout” means “burn” + “exterior” (out), that is, “to be completely burned”.

The term was created by the German psychoanalyst Herbert Freudenberger, in 1974, and refers to problems related to the difficulty of managing one’s own life, correlated with overwork, a source of psychiatric disorders, and can be understood in the three-dimensional process: emotional exhaustion, depersonalization and low professional fulfillment.

Also known as burnout syndrome, the illness is often confused with work stress. However, affected people are in complete exhaustion, with physical exhaustion and generalized stress. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), burnout is a chronic work stress that has not been successfully managed.

As it is a process that evolves over the years from the relationship with work, which is almost never noticed in its early stages, it becomes difficult to determine the age group most affected. The first signs are expressed in the excessive prolongation of tension levels in the body, which can lead to insomnia, hair loss, heart disease, palpitations, increased blood pressure, muscle pain, tremors, gastritis, asthma, decreased interest – especially in relation to work –, the decrease in energy and disposition of the individual in his life in general, leading to the removal of activities understood as trivial.

However, there are professionals more likely to develop the syndrome, including private security and police; banking; health workers, such as doctors and nurses; teachers; flight controllers; bus drivers; executives; and journalists. In general, it is more common in workers who have a direct relationship with the public, healthcare professionals. Despite being in the spotlight regarding the propensity to develop the burnout syndrome, this does not mean that other specialists are immune.

“The pandemic brought the need to adapt to work, imposed by social distancing. Many companies opted for the home office, making professional tasks go to the domestic space, demanding that there be harmonious cohabitation between public and private. This combination caused some confusion, as household chores had to share space with the professional who works at home”, explains Marcelo Santos, clinical psychologist and professor of the psychology course at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie (UPM).

According to him, the new reality made people work overtime to handle their duties. Despite the gain in reduced commuting time, the rest environment has become a daily workspace. All the requirements put considerable pressure on the worker, affecting his mental health.

Marcelo Santos points out that “the pandemic caused an increase in professional burnout, in view of the deaths from COVID-19, the insecurity of the future, the increase in the unemployment rate, reduced purchasing power, domestic and professional space cohabiting together. , children demanding attention, demands from the bosses, constant online meetings and increased working hours”. The psychologist said that all this justifies the increase in brurnout cases in the pandemic period.

As it is a work-related disease, the specialist says that it is essential to be aware of working conditions, relationship with the profession, interpersonal relationships, excessive working hours, requirements beyond what is possible to be fulfilled and harassment that can occur in the professional environment. If there is a diagnosis or suspicion of being in this process of exhaustion, it is necessary to seek help from professionals who can offer treatment, such as a psychologist and psychiatrist.

“The recovery of self-esteem and self-confidence are necessary to restore mental health, and, if necessary, drug treatment may be used. Practicing physical activities, improving the quality of sleep and food, increasing healthy living with friends and family and leisure help a lot”, explains the psychologist.