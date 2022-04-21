Father discovers daughter’s abuse and is arrested after convincing author to kill himself

A 35-year-old father has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for having “convinced” his best friend to kill himself after discovering he had sexually abused his daughter.

Vyacheslav Matrosov, who lives in Russia, would have found videos on the cell phone of Oleg Sviridov, 32, which recorded the sexual abuse committed by the man against the six-year-old child. Sviridov was the girl’s godfather, according to Russian media.

According to police investigations, the man gave his friend an ultimatum for him to confess the sexual abuse to the authorities after discovering the crime. He would have refused and, because of that, he got into a physical fight with the girl’s father.

Days later, Sviridov’s body was found in a grave with stab wounds. A forensic analysis showed, however, that, despite Matrosov having buried his friend’s body, the stab wounds that the man suffered were self-inflicted, that is, applied by the victim himself, as reported by the British tabloid Mirror.

The case was registered in September 2021, but the Russian court allowed Matrosov to await his sentence under house arrest. He could have been sentenced to 15 years in a closed regime if the Court understood that he was the author of the murder.

In the decision, however, it was determined that the man committed the crime of “inciting a person to commit suicide through threat or abuse”.

Even with a shorter sentence than expected, the court decision caused controversy in the village of Pribrezhnoye, where the men lived and two other children were also allegedly sexually abused by the dead suspect.

Friends of the arrested man pooled their money to pay for his defense and a petition signed by 2,500 people called for him to be exonerated of the crime for “saving children by getting rid of a sexual predator.”

“We are very sad to hear the verdict. Everyone was expecting him to have his sentence suspended, but we were shocked by the 18 months in prison,” Oksana Kazakova, the mother of another child who was also allegedly raped, told the agency. East2West News.