Five points from the report on the plane crash in China that may reveal the causes of the ‘diving’ in the air | World

The document – which the airline’s country of origin is required to present up to 30 days after the crash – has not yet pointed out possible causes for the crash of the aircraft, which intrigued experts and authorities on the subject around the world. In just over three minutes, the plane plummeted nearly 8,000 meters and fell completely vertically into a mountainous area, leaving a three-meter-deep crater.

In the report, the investigators claimed that the black boxes are still heavily damaged, so the contents already extracted from them have not yet been released – only sent to Washington for further analysis. Nonetheless, some clues revealed in the document may help to unravel the case, one of the biggest mysteries of world aviation today..

Pilots and all crew failed to respond to flight controllers shortly after the first altitude drop

The flight team was qualified

The plane was up to date with maintenance.

Weather conditions were good

There were no objects inside the plane that could be dangerous.

Video shows moment plane crashes in China

The report confirmed what controllers claimed when the aircraft crashed. The head of the CAAC accident investigation center, Mao Yanfeng, told a news conference days after the accident that controllers maintained contact with the plane throughout the aircraft’s normal journey. Ground records, however, identified that communication with the Boeing 737-800 ceased to take place at the time the first sudden loss of altitude was recorded.

The report confirms the air controllers’ version that this loss of communication happened because the pilots stopped responding to the control tower. One of the two black boxes, which records the dialogue between the two parties, may shed light on why this response did not happen, but the report does not clarify whether this audio has already been extracted from the black box.

The partial conclusions, however, eliminate hypotheses about the preparation of the crew on board by stating that the crew was qualified. The document also discards possibilities of technical failures of the plane and its maintenance, attesting that it was up to date. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, had been in operation for six years and had a good flight safety record.

Weather conditions were also not an issue for the flight, according to the report, which rules out the possibility that, due to some turbulence, the pilots attempted an altitude descent maneuver at a very high speed, causing them to lose control of the aircraft. .

Possible indications that human factors were left open after the partial conclusions disclosed in the report. The document does not talk about any movement other than passengers, but says that there was no object on the plane inside the plane that could pose a danger.

There is still no deadline for the full conclusion of the investigations, but experts estimate that this should not happen before a year after the plane crash, which happened at the end of March this year.