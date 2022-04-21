French election: Le Pen promises turnaround with border control and ‘Frexit light’

  • Daniela Fernandes
  • From Paris to BBC News Brazil

Marine Le Pen

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Marine Le Pen vows to change French foreign policy if elected

If elected president of France next Sunday, Marine Le Pen, a radical-right candidate running in the second round against President Emmanuel Macron, promises to turn the country’s foreign policy around.

Although Le Pen has officially abandoned France’s pledge to leave the European Union (Frexit) and the euro zone, which was part of her program in the 2017 presidential election, she proposes measures that violate European bloc rules and agreements and that could provoke a serious crisis on the continent. To the point that her projects in the international area are being called “Frexit light” by critics.

An eventual victory for Le Pen on Sunday, although polls point to an advantage for President Macron, would also have a direct impact on countries outside Europe, such as Brazil, as the candidate of the Rassemblement National (former National Front) wants to withdraw agriculture. of all free trade agreements and ban the import of agricultural products that could be grown in France.

The Mercosur-European Union agreement, signed in 2019, is locked and has not followed the ratification procedures in Europe due to strong opposition in several countries, such as France, to the Brazilian government’s environmental policy.

