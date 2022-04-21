House in the USA is put up for sale for more than R$ 3 million, with a bizarre detail in an ad: “Person living in the basement”; see photos

Would you have the courage? A property for sale made headlines this week for a somewhat unusual reason. The residence, which is in the city of Fairfax, Virginia, in the United States, could be acquired for US$ 800 thousand (about R$ 3.7 million), but with one condition… person living in the basement. Hey?

Architecturally, the property has the appearance of a traditional colonial house. It’s 3,548 square meters, with five bedrooms and four bathrooms in total. The only – and peculiar – difference lies in the “bonus” hidden deep within the property. “Cash offers only. NO ACCESS to the lower level… House sold only as is, with the knowledge that the house will be transferred with one(s) person(s) living on the lower floor without rent”said the ad. Check out the photos of the place:

Continue after Advertising

The residence was listed for sale on April 10th. However, a week later, it was already off the market. According to Fox 5, on Thursday (14), a real estate agent said that the property received five offers and that it was under contract for an amount “a little bit” higher than the asking price.

David Kaplan, a journalist for the network, revealed who would be living in the mysterious room in the basement. According to a neighbor’s account, a mother and daughter would be the supposed inhabitants of the basement. However, the connection between the seller of the property and the occupants of the place is not known.

Continue after Advertising

The property hit the web after being reposted on the Zillow Gone Wild page, which features some unique or unusual ads. The record said the property needed some extra care. New buyers would have to replace sliding doors, as well as repair damaged items like a broken dishwasher, leaky bathrooms, rotten windows and a carpet that needed updating. The estimated cost of the total renovations would be US$ 25 thousand (approximately R$ 116 thousand).

The post had more than 35,000 likes and thousands of comments, which made fun of the unusual situation. “800k for 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and your own serial killer”joked an internet user. “In the upcoming season of Netflix’s ‘Mystery Tenant’”wrote Samir, a specialist in celebrity real estate. “Is the basement haunted? Looks like the basement is haunted”, commented another user. The truth is that the “haunting” is very much alive and circulating down there… How crazy! Once again: would we have the courage?