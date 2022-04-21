House is put up for sale for R$ 3.7 million, but ad has bizarre detail: ‘Person living in the basement’

Photo: Reproduction/Bright MLS

A house was put up for sale in the United States for US$ 800,000, approximately R$ 3.7 million, but accompanied by a curious fact: the buyer would have to take other residents in the basement as a gift. The property, located in the city of Fairfax, Virginia, United States, was advertised on a sales website and the bizarre condition went viral on the web.

The house has an area of ​​3,548 square meters, has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and has the appearance of a traditional colonial house. Almost normal, except for the fact that it has a quirk hidden in the basement.

The sale announcement specified that the offers must be in cash and with no access to the lower floor. “House sold just as is… With the knowledge that will be passed on with some people living on the lower floor without rent.”

The property hit the internet after being advertised on a page called Zillow Gone Wild, which features some unusual real estate ads. The post had 35,000 likes and thousands of comments. One netizen commented: “800k for five bedrooms, four bathrooms and your own serial killer.” Another joked: “Next season of ‘mystery tenant’ on Netflix…”.

The house went up for sale on April 10th. Even after the backlash, the house was already off the property market a week after the announcement. A real estate agent told Fox that the house received five offers, and it was purchased for a slightly higher price than asked.

Journalist David Kaplan discovered that those who inhabit the forbidden floor of the property are a mother and a daughter. However, the connection between the occupants and the seller of the house is not known.

The information is from Fox 5.