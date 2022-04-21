iPhone 14 should bring new front camera with autofocus | Cell

The front camera of the iPhone 14 should bring a feature long awaited by Apple fans: autofocus. With that, selfies and videos made with the new apple cell phone would be less likely to come out shaky. Despite this, the information that also circulates behind the scenes is that the sensor should continue with the same 12 MP as the iPhone 13.
Although the front camera will probably maintain the resolution of the current model, the expectation is that it will have a wider aperture, with ƒ/1.9, instead of the f/2.2 of the iPhone 13. It is worth mentioning that the lower the number next to the letter “f”, the greater is the light input, which makes it possible to optimize the focus.
Supposed iPhone 14 may have a camera in the form of a pill – Photo: Reproduction / GizChina
The larger aperture also tends to benefit the depth of field effect, bringing out the subject better. In addition, video recordings and the famous iPhone Portrait Mode can also achieve better results if these technical specifications are confirmed.
The alleged iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max should receive improvements to the rear camera, which would allow video recording in 8K resolution – against the current 4K – in addition to the long-awaited 48-megapixel main sensor.
iPhone 14 may arrive without the controversial notch that is still present in the iPhone 13 line — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo
Aesthetic novelties are also expected for the line. The iPhone 14’s selfie camera may have a pill shape at the top of the screen, instead of the traditional notch. This change responds to an old complaint from fans, who would like to have a cleaner display with more usable space, just like in the Android world.
Another recent speculation points to a jump from 6GB to 8GB in the RAM memory of the Pro and Pro Max, which would put Apple on an equal footing with Samsung, as the Galaxy S22 starts at this level.
with information from MacRumors
