Joinville City Hall opens selection process in the health area – It happened in Joinville

To share

listen to publication listen to publication

This Wednesday (20), Joinville City Hall opens registration for a new selection process in the health area. This time, the vacancies are for work in the units of the Health Department, including the São José Municipal Hospital. Applications close on the 1st of May.

The positions are on a temporary basis and include opportunities for nursing and occupational safety technicians, nurses, speech therapists and different medical specialties. Salaries vary according to the positions, ranging from BRL 3,765.32 to BRL 14,188.60.

Applications must be made online, on the Joinville City Hall website (https://bit.ly/processosaude032022), where the public notice is also available. It is worth mentioning that the position of on-call medical clinic doctor will have a proof of titles different from the other positions (more information in item 5 of the notice).

Check out the available positions: nurse, speech therapist, cardiologist, dermatologist, mastologist, occupational medicine doctor, neurologist, pediatric neurologist, ophthalmologist, pediatric doctor, on-call physician general surgery, on-call physician medical clinic, pediatric on-call physician, rheumatologist, urologist, psychiatrist, veterinarian, family health strategy doctor, nursing technician and occupational safety technician.