Latest French presidential debate has Macron’s accusations against Le Pen – News









THE Centrist President Emmanuel Macron accused on Wednesday (20), his rival in the presidential election, the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, of “depending” on Vladimir Putin’s Russia, four days before the second round that will decide who will lead France until 2027

“You depend on Russian power and Mr Putin. […] You talk about your banker when you talk about Russia,” Macron told his National Rally rival during their only televised debate before the second round.

In the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which brought back French fears about rising inflation and the loss of purchasing power, the president seeks to present Le Pen as complacent with Moscow and warn of its foreign policy.

“That’s not right and it’s quite dishonest,” he replied. Le Pen. In 2014, his party took out a €9 million (R$45 million) loan — which is still being repaid — from a Russian bank, because no French bank wanted to grant it, he claimed.











In foreign policy, Le Pen proposes abandoning the integrated command of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), which establishes the alliance’s military strategy, and his election would represent another setback for the European Union after the re-election of Hungarian Viktor Orban.

“We live in a very serious moment. […] The role of France and Europe is to support Ukraine,” said Macron, for whom “a strong Europe […] with strong powers like France” can weigh on the international scene.







ban on veils





One of Le Pen’s campaign proposals is a ban on the wearing of veils by Muslim women living in France. The National Regrouping candidate explained that she will approve this measure as a way of fighting Islamism in the country.

“You will create a civil war if you do that”, guaranteed the current president, after the far-rightist classified the veil as a “uniform” of Islam, an ideology that “attacks equality between men and women”.

With four days to go before the presidential election, Macron is 12 points ahead of Le Pen, according to the latest Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll. In 2017, the centrist beat the far-right candidate with 66.1% of the vote.











“What you propose is a betrayal of the French spirit, you are expelling millions of our compatriots from public space,” said Macron, for whom “secularism does not imply fighting religion.”

The veil issue is a recurring and explosive issue in France. Since 2004, the secular country has banned the use of visible religious symbols in schools and civil servants are subject to the principle of “neutrality”.





