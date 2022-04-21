Leaked photo reveals iPhone 14 Max project for the 2nd semester

Another leak from Apple shows what the possible design and camera module of the iPhone 14 Max should look like, which should arrive in the second half of 2022.

This wasn’t the first and probably won’t be the last leak of Apple’s new smartphone lineup. However, this one brings details that increase rumors about the possible termination of the iPhone mini line.

The image that first appeared on the social media platform Weibo details the composition of the next line: four smartphones in total, two of which are standard models of 6.1 and 6.7 inches and it seems that each will have its own edition. Pro of the same size.

Another important detail that you can see in the images is the configuration of the cameras, according to the leak on Weibo, the iPhone 14 Max will be one of the largest models in the line, but only the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max should receive significant improvements in the sensors. cameras.

As for the front, it was not possible to see. As the image only shows the rear of the four models, we’ll have to wait until the official launch — usually in September or October — to find out the full details of the design.

But, it’s worth noting that recently, another Line 14 leak gave some other details of what to expect from the iPhone 14 Max. Check it out here.